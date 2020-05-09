Tiger King star Carole Baskin was allegedly banned from appearing in the new Stick With U music video by Ariana Grande and ouch, that’s gotta hurt.

Ariana and Justin Bieber debuted the music video for their new track Stuck With U after they asked fans to share clips of themselves dancing to the song for the chance to be featured.

Celebrities such as Michael Buble, Kendall and Kylie Jenner and even our Goopy queen Gwyneth Paltrow all took part, but one famous face was shunned from the video.

Although she didn’t make the final cut, Bieber used the clip to tease the video on Twitter on Friday

Unfortunately, Grande quickly replied claiming she “did not allow or approve this clip to be in the actual video.”

for the record, i did not allow or approve this clip to be in the actual video. but. nonetheless. it exists and that’s ….. unique.

anyway, 7.5 hours ! — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 7, 2020

Although the actual video didn’t include Baskin, it did include Justin serenading wife Hailey Bieber and Ariana serenading both her dog and her boyfriend Dalton Gomez.

In news that is sure to make you feel single as fuck, Ariana used the video to introduce the world to her new boyfriend for the first time.

If that wasn’t enough loved-up celebrity content for you, Demi Lovato also got her smooch on with new beau Max Ehrich in the video. Yes. We copped TWO (2!!!) couple reveals in one video. Justin and Ariana are really treating us right now.

All proceeds from both the song’s sales and streams will go directly towards the First Responder’s Children’s Foundation, helping fund scholarships and grants for the children of frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

You can stream or download Stuck With U on pretty much any platform known to man here.