Renowned Aussie musician Tex Perkins has rung in the new year by giving the finger to Prime Minister Scott Morrison during the ABC’s live New Year’s Eve broadcast in Sydney.

The moment, which sent social media into a frenzy, occurred at around 10pm, when Perkins took the stage to perform ‘The Honeymoon Is Over‘ by his band The Cruel Sea.

“This one’s for the Prime Minister,” he said, holding his his middle finger up to Sydney Harbour in the direction of Kirribilli House, the secondary residence of Scott Morrison.

Tex Perkins: “This one’s for the Prime Minister, it’s called The Honeymoon is Over” (directs bird toward Kirribilli). The right will be going off their nut when they hear about this aired on the ABC. #Smoco #SenateInquiryPending #SydneyNYE #DonateToTheRedCross pic.twitter.com/kiHVhHKyh9 — Sotiris Cominos (@SoggyTiri) December 31, 2019

While some on social media grumbled that the stunt and the fireworks themselves were disrespectful, others praised Tex Perkins for capturing the “sentiment” of disgruntled Aussies.

Scott Morrison was heavily criticised for taking a holiday in Hawaii in the middle of the bushfire crisis, and since his return, he has not signaled any change to climate policy.

Perkins did not appear to face any official sanctions for flipping off the PM, and he returned to the stage around 11pm to perform a cover of ‘Living In The ’70s‘.