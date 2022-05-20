It looks like Daredevil could be making a comeback on Disney+. I for one could not be happier to hear the best superhero TV show will be returning to our screens.

The news was first published by Variety, which reported sources who said Chris Ord and Matt Corman would be writing and executive producing the show. The duo created the TV show Covert Affairs, a US drama which follows a CIA trainee.

In case you missed it the first time, the OG Daredevil series had three seasons and aired on Netflix. It was cancelled in 2018 and I wept, you wept, we all wept.

Daredevil follows Matt Murdock, played by Known Sexy British Man Charlie Cox.

Murdock is a Catholic lawyer who was blinded as a kid. His other senses are heightened, and he uses them to fight crime as an anonymous, masked vigilante in the Hell’s Kitchen district of New York. His bestie-slash-legal-partner Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) is also a Marvel fan fave.

Netflix’s OG series was set in the aftermath of the Battle of New York which took place in the first Avengers movie.

Daredevil marked the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) first real tonal shift to gritty, darker productions and scored excellent critic reviews. It was also the first in a now very long line of Marvel TV shows.

Since the show’s cancellation, fans have been calling for it to return.

I miss my best boy Matt Murdock can they bring back Daredevil already?? I'd pay real money. pic.twitter.com/gUWiEzxB9Q — ludo ☆ (@murdockey) May 12, 2022

check on your matt murdock stans, we are not well rn https://t.co/0VrgWS80jm — lannah (@langandvandyne) May 19, 2022

yeah yeah okay matt murdock’s back but FOGGY 😭💞💞💞💞 — spade 𐕣 (@SpadeDOS) May 19, 2022

Then Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock had a little cameo in Spider Man: No Way Home which personally had me sweating, crying and throwing up my XL frozen Fanta and popcron.

In the film, we saw Tom Holland’s Peter Parker hire Matt Murdock briefly as his lawyer.

He’s not the only Daredevil character to make a reappearance in the MCU. The big bad of the original Daredevil TV show was Wilson Fisk AKA Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio at his most menacing).

Now, scroll ahead for a second here if you haven’t seen Disney+’s Hawkeye, ‘cos there are some mild spoilers.

D’Onofrio reprised his role in Hawkeye, telling TV Line this version of the character was the same (nasty) guy we saw in Daredevil.

“That’s how I played him, and I think that was the general idea,” he said. While there were differences in the character’s physical strength, D’Onofrio said he was still “the same guy”.

“Emotionally, and as far as the history that was discussed, it was done with an eye on connecting as many dots from Daredevil to Hawkeye as possible,” he continued.

The Daredevil reboot hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, so any details about the potential cast — and returning characters — are all super hush hush.

But I for one can’t fucking wait for more Daredevil (mostly Foggy Nelson) content.

Disney+ has also dropped the trailer for its She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series, an another MCU TV adaptation.

She-Hulk AKA Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is a lawyer who specialises in superhero-related cases. Now this might just be me, but I reckon it’s the prime opportunity for a cross over with her fellow lawyer Matt Murdock.

My superhero senses are tingling, everyone. We’ll keep you posted on any more Daredevil details as they come out!