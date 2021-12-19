If you’re like the rest of the world and rushed to see Spider-Man: No Way Home over the weekend (pandemic be damned), then you will be pleased to know that the next instalment in the franchise is already in the works.

The third Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland as web-slinging hot nerd Peter Parker and Zendaya as MJ absolutely cleaned up at the box office last week. We’re talking the third-biggest opening of all time, after Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War, taking home a cool $587 million USD ($823 million AUD) globally. Quite eye-watering really.

Anyway, since (mild spoiler alert) Spider-Man: No Way Home ends on a bit of a cliffhanger, with (huge spoiler alert) Peter successfully wiping the world’s memories of him being Spider-Man, fans are dying to know what happens next.

I mean really, you could have ended Tom Holland’s run as Spider-Man there and then. But we’ve all become too invested in him playing the swinging superhero (and it’s been confirmed Holland will keep the role), so we bloody well need answers now.

Thankfully, in an interview published in the New York Times Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed that it and Sony would be making at least one more Spider-Man movie. Not only that, but they’re already working on plot details.

“Amy [Pascal, producer] and I and Disney and Sony are talking about — yes, we’re actively beginning to develop where the story heads next, which I only say outright because I don’t want fans to go through any separation trauma like what happened after Far From Home,” Feige told the New York Times.

In case you’ve blocked it out of your memory, he’s referring to that awful time when Sony and Marvel said they wouldn’t be making any more Spider-Man films after their negotiations broke down. Feige assures us “That will not be occurring this time.”

So we do know that the fourth movie is in its early stages of development, but that’s about all Feige and Pascal are giving away. Pascal did touch on the No Way Home ending, telling the New York Times: “At the end of the movie we just made, you see Spider-Man make a momentous decision, one that you’ve never seen him make before. It’s a sacrifice. And that gives us a lot to work with for the next film.”

Pascal had us spraying web when she said there would be THREE more Spider-Man films in an interview with Fandango last month. “We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies,” she said.

But with Feige telling the New York Times there’s only one more, maybe she was just being optimistic.