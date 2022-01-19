At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Disney’s catalogue of Marvel TV programs this year show us new sides of the Marvel Cinematic Universe but nothing is quite as exciting as Moon Knight.

The show stars ten-out-of-ten dreamboat Oscar Isaac as a sleep-deprived Brit possessed by the spirit of a mercenary and an Egyptian God. And based on the trailer it looks like it’ll be the darkest and most original thing we’ve seen in the franchise since WandaVision.

Here’s everything you need to know about Marvel’s Moon Knight: from where it fits into the MCU to who the titular named masked crusader is.

Who TF Is Moon Knight?

Moon Knight is a Batman-like anti-hero. In Marvel Comics, he’s the byproduct of a kindhearted British man named Steven Grant who suffers from dissociative identity disorder and sees visions he learns are memories of Marc Spector, a mercenary who once worked with an Egyptian God. Comics!

The upcoming Marvel show explores the duality of these two personas as our main guy Steven faces foes from his other selves’ past, battles his own inner demons and unearths secrets about the gods of Egypt.

What are Moon Knight’s powers?

Moon Knight’s powers vary from each comic book run so we don’t exactly know what his powers will be in the Marvel TV series.

In some interpretations, he has super strength when there’s a full moon — hence the name. Other abilities of his include prophetic visions, tolerance to pain, the ability to drain people’s life force, hand-to-hand combat and insane accuracy.

Moon Knight wears an all-white mummy-like costume with a hooded cape. He also wields throwable moon-shaped blades which are about as edgy and meta as you can get in the MCU. They look fkn sick.

Where Does It Fit In The Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Moon Knight sits at a really interesting place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it introduces us to the darker characters from Marvel Comics.

The current phase of the MCU will explore the Multiverse (WandaVision, Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness) and introduce us to Kane the Conquerer as the next big baddie.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and Thor: Love and Thunder are also all about the cosmic side of the MCU.

The rest of Marvel’s TV series (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Hawkeye and She-Hulk) shows us the reality of Earth’s mightiest heroes and the consequences of half of the world’s population blipping out of existence for half a decade.

Moon Knight meanwhile introduces us to the European mythos of the Marvel universe. Think of things like werewolves, vampires and Arthurian legends.

Fun fact: that last bit is where that post-credits scene with Kit Harrington in Eternals comes in. Dane Whitman (Harrington) is the descendant of the Black Knight, a warrior from Arthurian legend and part of Marvel’s British mythos who basically wields a cursed sword made of a space metal stronger than vibranium.

TL;DR: If you’re a casual viewer you won’t need to watch anything else to understand Moon Knight as it will mostly be detached from the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Who is in Moon Knight?

Moon Knight stars Isaac as the titular character as well as Ethan Hawke as Arthur Harrow, Gaspard Ulliel as Anton Mogart aka Midnight Man and May Calamaway in a mystery role. Emily VanCamp‘s character Sharon Carter is rumoured to appear at some point in the series.

The new series is directed by Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. Jeremy Slater (Umbrella Academy and Death Note) is the head writer and Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Diab, Slater and Isaac are executive producers. Grant Curtis, Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch are co-executive producers.

When does it come out?

The first season of Marvel’s Moon Knight premieres on March the 30th. You can catch it on Disney Plus here.