In news that is sure to elicit a stray “wow” or two, it appears that Owen Wilson is headed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, to take on a mystery role in the TV series Loki.

Per trade publication Variety, sources close to the studio say that he has joined the Disney+ show, although further details are being kept under wraps at this point.

Representatives for Marvel and Disney+ have not yet commented on who or what Owen Wilson will be playing.

Loki itself remains something of an enigma, but we know that Tom Hiddleston will reprise his role as the trickster god from the Thor and Avengers films.

Loki was last seen in Avengers: Endgame making off with one of the infinity stones, and it is assumed that this will be a jumping-off point for the series.

There’s no official plot description yet, but “the show will reportedly feature the master of magic popping up at different times in human history and influencing major events.”

Loki is one of a number of Disney+ Marvel shows currently in development. Others include She-Hulk, Hawkeye, Ms Marvel, Falcon and Winter Soldier, Moon Knight and Wanda Vision.

Owen Wilson will next be seen in Wes Anderson‘s The French Dispatch, alongside Twinkee Chimney, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Saorise Ronan, Elisabeth Moss and Willem Defoe.