We’ve copped a wee glimpse at the second season of Loki so prepare for Tom Hiddleston in all his cheeky chappy glory.

If naughty gods are your thing then I’m sure you absolutely ate up Season One of the show on Disney+. Who can blame you: Tom Hiddleston looks great in green.

So without further ado, here’s every shred of info we have about Loki Season Two.

Do we have a trailer for Loki Season Two?

While we don’t have an official trailer for the show, we did get a look at Loki in the new Disney+ 2023 trailer.

There were a slew of TV shows featured in the trailer, from The Mandalorian to a live-action Peter Pan adaptation.

But as for Loki, well, all I can say is: I’m hyped.

We get a glimpse of Tom Hiddleston in a gorgeous suit with two other clones of Loki. Owen Wilson is also back in action as Mobius M Mobius.

The suit is really giving some serious super spy energy and I, for one, am here for it.

You can suss the full Disney+ trailer below.

The cast has previously given us a bit of a hint about what we can expect this season.

“Season Two picks up where Season One left off. Loki is back in the TVA and Mobius doesn’t seem to know who he is,” Hiddleston told the D23 Expo earlier this year.

“It’s a little bit like that Talking Heads song,” added Wilson.

“And in Season Two we’re going to answer, ‘How did I get here?'”

Whichever exec had the genius idea to pair Owen Wilson and Tom Hiddleston — thank you.

Which members of the Loki cast are returning for the new season?

As you may have guessed from the teaser, we’re definitely getting Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson back in the saddle.

Sophie Di Martino (Sylvie), Wunmi Mosaku (Hunter B-15), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Ravonna Renslayer), Tara Strong (Miss Minutes) and Eugene Cordero (Casey) will all be returning for the new season per Insider. And Everything Everywhere All At Once‘s Ke Huy Quan will be joining the cast too.

Rejoice!

When will Loki Season Two be released?

While we don’t have an official release date, the fact Loki Season Two featured in the Disney+ 2023 promo is a pretty good indication we’ll be copping it next year.

Marvel Cinematic Universe big boss Kevin Fiege said the show would drop in US summer 2023, so we can expect it as a winter warmer.

Fingers crossed we get a specific date soon.

I simply must have answers to last season’s unanswered questions! Please!

We’ll be sure to keep you posted as soon as we know more. But until then, you can catch up on Loki Season One on Disney+.