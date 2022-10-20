Everything Everywhere All At Once star Ke Huy Quan has revealed the backstory behind his reunion with Harrison Ford, who he starred in Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom with. Wholesome as fuck.

ICYMI, Quan posted a pic of him reuniting with Ford backstage at Disney’s D23 Expo conference back in September.

He starred as Short Round in the Indiana Jones flick back when he was just a wee lad of 12.

We’ve now copped the full backstory of the wholesome reunion thanks to New York Times journalist Kyle Buchanan, who tweeted an excerpt of an upcoming interview with Quan.

Ke Huy Quan told me the wonderful story behind that TEMPLE OF DOOM reunion with Harrison Ford. (This is from an article I’ve got coming later this week but I just couldn’t wait to share.) pic.twitter.com/WDG0ayf3yg — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) October 19, 2022

In it, Quan explained he didn’t think Ford would recognise him.

“We’re in this green room with so many actors, producers and directors and the person who was assigned to assist me said, ‘Harrison Ford is right outside the green room. Would you want to go say hi?'” he said.

“I’m thinking, ‘Of course! I haven’t seen him in 38 years’.”

Quan said he saw Ford having a chat with Phoebe Waller Bridge about the upcoming Indiana Jones movie. What an iconic combo.

“As I walk close, my heart is pounding. I’m thinking, ‘Is he gonna recognise me? The last time he saw me, I was a little kid’.”

According to his tale, Ford turned around and pointed at him with his “classic, famous, grumpy” expression — so Quan was worried he just seemed like another fan.

But those fears simply did not come true.

“He looks and points at me and says, ‘Are you Short Round?’ Immediately, I was transported back to 1984 when I was a little kid and I said, ‘Yes, Indy’.”

The reunion ended in a big ‘ol hug.

Quan explained that hugging Ford brought back all the fond memories he had of the Indiana Jones set.

“It was amazing, and he’s an amazing man — one of the most generous men on the planet.”

Truly the reunion we never knew we needed.

In a previous interview with People, Quan said Ford was actually the person who taught him to swim while they were shooting the flick.

He also spoke about the fact that after finding success as a child actor, he ended up switching to behind the scenes roles due to the lack of opportunities for Asian actors.

Quan’s now starred in the mega flick Everything Everywhere All at Once — where he’s an absolute fkn highlight as Waymond Wang.

Oscars everywhere, please.