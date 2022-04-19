Folks are calling A24’s newly released sci-fi meets martial arts epic Everything Everywhere All At Once the best film they’ve ever seen. And no, that’s not hyperbole.

The film was released in Aussie cinemas last Thursday. If you haven’t seen it yet then stop what you’re doing and go book tickets now. I caught it over the Easter long weekend and can safely say it’s easily the best film of the year.

Everything Everywhere All At Once stars Michelle Yeow as the mother of a Chinese-American migrant family who is struggling to keep her laundromat business afloat and save the multiverse from collapsing. It’s an action-packed sci-fi drama about intergenerational trauma, destiny, nihilism and the meaning of life itself.

The film is therapeutic, hilarious, effortlessly stylistic, deep and introspective. Trust me when I say you’ll be walking out of the cinema questioning life and all the tiny, seamlessly meaningless moments and choices in your life that have led to who you are in the present day.

It’s a film that everyone everywhere should watch at least once. Folks online have called it a “masterpiece” and it has a rating of 97 on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s that fkn good, folks.

“Multiple people told me Everything Everywhere All At Once was the best movie they’ve seen and I said, ‘well come on, that’s unfair to that movie to set my expectations that high and there’s no way that’s true.’ But I just saw it and fuck,” said The Onion‘s Skyler Higley.

okay so. Multiple people told me Everything Everywhere All At Once was the best movie they’ve seen and I said “we’ll come on, that’s unfair to that movie to set my expectations that high, and there’s no way that’s true.” But I just saw it, and fuck. — Skyler Higley | Stream SALTWATER on Spotify (@skyler_higley) April 13, 2022

Another viewer called it “one of the funniest, coolest, weirdest, silliest, saddest and most sentimental films [they]’ve seen in a while”.

Everything Everywhere All At Once was one of the funniest, coolest, weirdest, silliest, saddest and most sentimental films I’ve seen in a while. A masterpiece that hits close to my heart. — Lady Emily (@GreatCheshire) April 13, 2022

Even legendary author Neil Gaiman praised the flick and Michelle Yeoh.

“See it in a cinema if you can. See it knowing nothing if you can. [It’s the] best, most wonderful film I’ve seen in ages.”

I just saw Everything Everywhere All At Once. See it in a cinema if you can. See it knowing nothing if you can. Best, most wonderful film I’ve seen in ages. Thank you ⁦A24 Films for screening it for me. Thank you to everyone who made it. Thank you Michelle Yeoh for existing. pic.twitter.com/5Gd4UQ6s3z — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) April 17, 2022

Here are the best spoiler-free reactions to Everything Everywhere All At Once on Twitter to convince you to chuck a sickie tomorrow and watch it.

Everything Everywhere All At Once is actually the best movie ever made maybe — danielito (@slayonetta) April 17, 2022

Me for like the entire second half of Everything Everywhere All at Once pic.twitter.com/E8LaGRYGaT — Andy Compton (@andycompton_) April 14, 2022

Everything Everywhere All at Once was pretty okay i guess pic.twitter.com/tslP2lPFSh — x_c4tb0yTH0Ti3_x (@vampiric_shirin) April 16, 2022

Saw Everything Everywhere All At Once finally. It was such a good movie. One of the best I’ve seen in years. — Shea Couleé (@SheaCoulee) April 19, 2022

Me leaving the movie theater after watching the masterpiece that is Everything Everywhere All At Once pic.twitter.com/HpKSApmuY6 — Engineering Awoo (@AlphaEnix) April 13, 2022

Everything Everywhere All at Once was an absolute joy to watch, the entire cast was amazing but holy shit what a magnificent comeback for Ke Huy Quan — SungWon Cho (@ProZD) April 12, 2022

i think “everything everywhere all at once” is my favorite movie of all time — nickisnotgreen.eth (@nickisnotgreen) April 13, 2022

Everything Everywhere All At Once is a perfect movie. — dr. hazel 💐 (@HazelMonforton) April 19, 2022

Everything Everywhere All At Once was free therapy — a (@Ahsotn) April 16, 2022

#EverythingEverywhereAllAtOnce is one of the best films I’ve seen in a long, long time. holy shit. this is cinema. pic.twitter.com/KuPjkX4SC1 — Braddington (@bradwhipple) April 16, 2022

You can catch Everything Everywhere All At Once in select cinemas right now.