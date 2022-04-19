Folks are calling A24’s newly released sci-fi meets martial arts epic Everything Everywhere All At Once the best film they’ve ever seen. And no, that’s not hyperbole.

The film was released in Aussie cinemas last Thursday. If you haven’t seen it yet then stop what you’re doing and go book tickets now. I caught it over the Easter long weekend and can safely say it’s easily the best film of the year.

Everything Everywhere All At Once stars Michelle Yeow as the mother of a Chinese-American migrant family who is struggling to keep her laundromat business afloat and save the multiverse from collapsing. It’s an action-packed sci-fi drama about intergenerational trauma, destiny, nihilism and the meaning of life itself.

The film is therapeutic, hilarious, effortlessly stylistic, deep and introspective. Trust me when I say you’ll be walking out of the cinema questioning life and all the tiny, seamlessly meaningless moments and choices in your life that have led to who you are in the present day.

It’s a film that everyone everywhere should watch at least once. Folks online have called it a “masterpiece” and it has a rating of 97 on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s that fkn good, folks.

“Multiple people told me Everything Everywhere All At Once was the best movie they’ve seen and I said, ‘well come on, that’s unfair to that movie to set my expectations that high and there’s no way that’s true.’ But I just saw it and fuck,” said The Onion‘s Skyler Higley.

Another viewer called it “one of the funniest, coolest, weirdest, silliest, saddest and most sentimental films [they]’ve seen in a while”.

Even legendary author Neil Gaiman praised the flick and Michelle Yeoh.

“See it in a cinema if you can. See it knowing nothing if you can. [It’s the] best, most wonderful film I’ve seen in ages.”

Here are the best spoiler-free reactions to Everything Everywhere All At Once on Twitter to convince you to chuck a sickie tomorrow and watch it.

You can catch Everything Everywhere All At Once in select cinemas right now.

