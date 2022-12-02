Crack your whips and grab your torches because the teaser trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the latest instalment in the Indiana Jones series has just dropped.

Not only does it feature the regular, 80-year-old Harrison Ford but it also features a de-aged and considerably younger Harrison Ford, for better or worse.

In the trailer, we catch a glimpse of Indy pulling all his regular stunts.

These include but are not limited to: Fighting bad guys, jumping on top of moving vehicles, and doing the most exciting things you could ever imagine doing with a facial expression that screams “I’m bored, take me home”.

The teaser also features multiple shots of Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge who plays Indiana Jones’ goddaughter Helena. Now all this film needs is a hot priest and the universe crossover will be complete.

The film is being directed by James Mangold, the directorial brains behind 2017’s Logan and 2019’s Ford v Ferrari. This makes a tonne of sense considering how many car chases are depicted in this teaser trailer. Get in loser, we’re going vroom vroom-ing.

Franchise OGs Steven Spielberg and George Lucas are also making their return as co-producers. Meanwhile, John Williams is hopping back on the wagon to write the score after smashing it out of the park in the original movies. The band is well and truly back together and we love to see it.

The release date for Indiana Jones and the Dial Of Destiny is set for June 29, 2023. So, we’ll have more than enough time to re-watch the first four films in preparation.

READ MORE Indiana Jones 5 Crew Member Reportedly Found Dead In His Hotel Room On Location

I’m super keen to once again enjoy the magic of the original films. I’m also excited to tolerate Shia LaBeouf‘s efforts in Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

They can’t all be perfect though, I guess.