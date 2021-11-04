An Indiana Jones 5 crew member has been found dead in Morocco, where filming has been taking place, according to the New York Post.

The 54-year-old grip, Nic Cupac, was found dead in his hotel room in the city of Fes.

The studio told the New York Post that his death was not related to the production of the film, and a specific cause of death has not been released.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Nic Cupac, an incredibly talented colleague and member of the film community who will be greatly missed,” the film’s rep told the publication.

Cupac had recently travelled to Morocco to work on Indiana Jones 5, in which he built and maintained the rigs that supported camera equipment during shooting.

He was a longtime production worker, who has worked on multiple iconic franchises, including Jurassic Park, Harry Potter, and Star Wars.

READ MORE Police Have Revealed Charges Could Be Filed In The Accidental Shooting On Alec Baldwin's Film

The publication added that the production of Indiana Jones 5 has been notoriously “troubled” for many reasons in addition to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Morocco recently blocked flights to and from the UK, according to the BBC. Also, the film’s lead star Harrison Ford was recently injured while rehearsing a fight scene, forcing him to take a three month break from filming.

Steven Spielberg, who famously directed the other four Indiana Jones films, was originally attached to direct, but stepped away from the role and instead became a producer in February 2020, as a result of script disputes.

The film was originally set to be released in July 2021, but that has now been pushed back to June 30, 2023.