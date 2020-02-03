Well, here we bloody go. Disney has unleashed a tiny look at three of its new Marvel shows, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki. All three! All of them!

The teaser is only 30 seconds long, but a lot happens in it. First off, we (sort of) have a new Captain America, formerly Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). Falcon (Anthony Mackie) has taken the reigns, or in this case the shield, as he teams up with the Winter Soldier / Bucky (Sebastian Stan) to kick butt. Daniel Bruhl‘s also in the teaser for about one second, as Baron Zemo. The series takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. You can expect it to premiere this year.

Okay, I’ll be honest. I have no idea what’s going on in the WandaVision snippets. And I don’t know how to explain it either, but I’ll give it a go. Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprise their roles as Wanda Maximoff and Vision respectively. It’s just… odd, but intriguing – there, that’s my shitty description. According to the official synopsis: “WandaVision blends the type of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision – two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives – begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.” WandaVision was supposed to come out in 2021, but Disney has moved up its release date to this year.

And lastly, we have a very brief glimpse of Tom Hiddleston as the God of Mischief, Loki. Again, this takes place after Endgame. It’s also just recently kicked off production and won’t premiere until 2021. Owen Wilson, yes Owen Wilson, just joined the cast in a major role.

In the meantime, you can re-watch a whole slew of the Marvel films on Disney+. If you’re keen to see what else Marvel is up to, here’s a list I wrote up after Comic-Con 2019.

