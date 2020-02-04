WARNING: Spoilers for The Mandalorian season 1.

The almighty beings at Disney have announced The Mandalorian will return in October for its second season.

Disney big boss Bob Iger made the announcement on Tuesday – so you know it’s legitimate – at the company’s first-quarter 2020 earnings call.

The Mandalorian season finale ended with a bloody bang, which I thoroughly enjoyed after all the criticisms that the show was going nowhere. Good times. Iger didn’t give away too much about season 2, but he is considering more spinoffs. Shocker. But as for season 2, we know Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) has a Darksabre. Enough said.

Per Variety, Iger also touched on Disney’s upcoming Marvel shows, which the juggernaut recently teased at Super Bowl. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will premiere in August, Iger said, and WandaVision will hit the streaming service sometime in December.

The aforementioned Super Bowl teaser is only about 30 seconds long, but it gives us quite a bit to work with. We sort of have a new Captain America in the form of Falcon (Anthony Mackie) who now wields the power of the shield. Falcon teams up with the Winter Soldier / Bucky (Sebastian Stan) on a global adventure. We also copped an itty bitty second of Daniel Bruhl as Baron Zemo, so expect some more villainous shenanigans.

I’ve said this once and I’ll say it again, I honestly have no idea what’s going on in the WandaVision teaser, but I’m into it. Per the synopsis: “WandaVision blends the type of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision – two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives – begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.”

We were also gifted a tiny look at Tom Hiddleston as Loki. However, that series won’t premiere until 2021, so there’s still a bit of waiting to go.

You can stream season 1 of The Mandalorian on Disney+ now.