Disney has unleashed the first full trailer for its WandaVision series, and I am… deeply confused.

WandaVision is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) live perfect suburban lives.

Everything is going swimmingly until they begin to suspect that everything is, in fact, not as it seems.

I still have no idea what this show is about, but in the trailer WandaVision makes a very brief appearance in her OG costume from the comics.

Have at it.

WandaVision is set after Avengers: Endgame, despite the whole ’50s look. How that ties into everything is a mystery to me.

Also, I’m pretty sure Vision is supposed to be [REDACTED].

The series costars Teyonah Parris (Chi-Raq), Kathryn Hahn (Bad Moms), Debra Jo Rupp (That ’70s Show), and Fred Melamed (A Serious Man).

A couple of familiar faces will return as well including Kat Dennings (Two Broke Girls), who appeared in the Thor films as Darcy Lewis. Look out for Randall Park (Always Be My Maybe) as well, who starred as FBI agent Jimmy Woo in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

WandaVision will be the first Marvel series to hit Disney+, before The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan.

The Winter Soldier was supposed to premiere in August, but was delayed due to the – you guessed it – pandemic.

Marvel’s Disney+ lineup also includes that highly-anticipated Loki series starring Tom Hiddleston. There’s not much we really know about this one, to be honest. It’s slated for release in late 2021, but that was before the coronavirus delayed everything.

Hawkeye, a series starring Jeremy Renner, is scheduled for release late next year as well. This show will introduce fans to Kate Bishop, Hawkeye’s counterpart in the Young Avengers.

Marvel will also adapt the What If…? comics for the screen. In this animated series, Jeffrey Wright will be the show’s narrator, otherwise known as The Watcher.

The series is about alternative realities in the Marvel Universe, so expect a slew of actors from the franchise to reprise their roles. Sounds sick.

Disney has yet to announce an official release date for WandaVision. Right now, it’s “coming soon”, which could either mean the end of this year, or early next year.

We’ll keep you updated.

While we wait, you can find all the latest Marvel films on Disney+.