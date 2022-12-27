Charlie Cox has given us some precious details on Daredevil: Born Again — the upcoming Disney+ reboot of Daredevil — and it’s a lovely belated Christmas gift.

There must be something in the water right now — this week we’ve already had Idris Elba dropping deets about the upcoming Luther movie on Netflix. And now this.

Cox did an interview with NME and chatted about the Daredevil reboot series, in which he will reprise the role of badass blind lawyer Matt Murdock.

Though Murdock has popped up in a couple of Marvel things recently — a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home and an appearance in She-Hulk — this will be a proper revisit of the character.

“Kevin Feige [head of Marvel Studios] called and said, ‘We’d like to bring you into the MCU,” Cox told NME.

“I was over the moon,” Cox said of playing Murdock and his alter ego Daredevil again. “I love this character.”

We first met Matt Murdock in the Netflix series Daredevil and the show was a hit. However, when Disney+ launched Netflix lost the rights to all the Marvel series it had produced. So far, Daredevil is the only one they are revisiting, but I personally wouldn’t hate seeing Jessica Jones again.

While the Netflix iteration was quite gritty, Cox hinted that the Disney+ version will be less intense. “This has to be a reincarnation, it has to be different, otherwise why are we doing it?”

He pointed out that the Matt Murdock we saw in Spider-Man and She-Hulk was “quick-witted and funny and charismatic and carefree at times” and told NME the new version could be a tad lighter.

“My opinion is this character works best when he’s geared towards a slightly more mature audience. My instinct is that on Disney+ it will be dark but it probably won’t be as gory.”

As for a release date, it’s a long way off. Daredevil: Born Again is filming in 2023 for basically the whole year — the lengthy shooting time reflective of the whopping 18-episode order that Marvel has given the series. For context, that’s twice as many episodes as any other Marvel series. HUGE.

The reason Cox needed to speculate in the NME interview is because he claimed he hadn’t even seen a script for Daredevil: Born Again yet and just signed on anyway. The absolute trust this man has.

“I’m fascinated to discover why they’ve chosen to do 18 [episodes]. I’m imagining there’s going to be an element to it that is like the old-school procedural show,” he told NME of the reboot.

“Not necessarily case-of-the-week, but something where we go really deep into Matt Murdock the lawyer and get to see what his life is like. If that’s done right and he really gets his hands dirty with that world… I think there’s something quite interesting about that, to spend a lot of time in a superhero’s day-to-day life and you really earn the moments when he suits up.”

Either way, looks like we’ll find out at some point in 2024 when it finally drops on Disney+. Watch this space!