We Were Invited To The Disney Showcase In Singapore, Here’s All The Spicy Intel We Learned

Disney sent our senior entertainment editor Matty Galea over to Singapore to have a front-row seat at their Disney content showcase along with other journos from around the world.

At the showcase, a whole bunch of new Disney shows and films were unveiled, including first looks and trailers at what the entertainment giant will be dropping over the next few years.

Unfortunately we weren’t able to get any footage from the showcase since it’s top, top secret — and the trailers and teasers aren’t available just yet — but here’s a sneaky squirrel rundown of everything we witnessed.

The Artful Dodger

In addition to a host of international Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Lucas Films announcements, there was also a coupla releases involving homegrown content.

One of the announcements was the new Disney+ series The Artful Dodger, based on Charles Dickens‘ 1838 novel Oliver Twist.

Set in 1850s Australia, the eight-episode series is a different take on the age-old classic.

It stars Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Pistol, The Queen’s Gambit), David Thewlis (AKA Professor Lupin in Harry Potter), Maia Mitchell (Good Trouble, The Fosters), Damon Herriman (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Judy and Punch), Miranda Tapsell (Top End Wedding, The Sapphires), Tim Minchin (Upright, Californication), Susie Porter (Wentworth, Gold), Kym Gyngell (Love Me, Black Snow) Damien Garvey (Nautilus, Jack Irish), Jessica De Gouw (The Secrets She Keeps, The Drover’s Wife), Andrea Demetriades (The End, Seven Types of Ambiguity) and Luke Carroll (Upright, Preppers).

Have a peek at the piccy of all the cast members below:

The series is currently being filmed in Sydney, so if ya happen to spy any of the aforementioned stars around, you’ll know what they’re doing!

More on this exciting new series soon.

The Clearing

There was also a first-look at the previously announced series inspired by the real-life Australian cult The Family.

Directed by Gracie Otto (Bump) and Jeffrey Walker (Young Rock) and filmed in Victoria, the show looks appropriately frightening.

Beloved local icons Teresa Palmer (Discovery of Witches), Miranda Otto (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and Guy Pearce (Jack Irish, Mare of Easttown) lead a sick line-up of Australian talent including Hazem Shammas (Safe Harbour), Mark Coles-Smith (Mystery Road), Kate Mulvany (The Twelve), Xavier Samuel (Elvis), Claudia Karvan (Bump), Anna Lise Phillips (Irreverent, Fires), Harry Greenwood (Wakefield, The Nightingale) Erroll Shand (The Luminaries), Doris Younane (Five Bedrooms), Miah Madden (Dive Club), Julia Savage (Blaze, Mr Inbetween), Gary Sweet (Wentworth), Alicia Gardiner (Offspring), Matt Okine (The Other Guy) and Jeremy Blewitt (The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart) alongside Lily La Torre (Run Rabbit Run) and Ras-Samuel Welda’abzgi (Neighbours).

The series is coming to Disney+ in 2023.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

If I wasn’t keen as hell for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 before, I sure as hell am now!

The trailer for the third flick is dropping v. soon but let’s just say it has a much darker, more sombre tone than the first two.

Mostly because queen of the Guardians Gamora (Zoe Saldana) is no longer part of the clan, leaving Quill (Chris Pratt) and the other heroes heartbroken.

They finally catch up with Gamora but the results aren’t quite as they would’ve hoped…

Gamora has a steelier, colder demeanour since she hasn’t bonded with the gang in this new timeline.

She pretty much doesn’t want a bar of any of them, especially quill.

Even the music played in the trailer isn’t the typical fun ’80s bop we’re used to.

I won’t spoil it, but let’s just say you’ll legit need your tissues just to watch the damn trailer, which you’ll be able to do for yourself very soon, mates.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Next up there was the trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania which is another fun-filled Marvel adventure.

In the trailer, we see Scott Lang / Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) exploring the Quantum realm with his newly-minted superhero daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton).

We end up seeing the father-daughter duo come face-to-face with complicated villain Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), who fans of the comics have been waiting to see on screen for yonks.

And let me tell yas, you won’t be disappointed!

You can expect to see the trailer for that one shortly as well and the movie is dropping on February 17, 2023.

The Little Mermaid

You’ve all seen the teaser by now for the hotly anticipated live-action The Little Mermaid flick and we copped an extra peek at what’s to come.

Namely Halle Bailey‘s performance of the iconic Little Mermaid tune ‘Part Of Your World’.

Bailey brings a sense of style and flair to the performance along with absolutely killer vocals.

All the haters should get ready to eat their dumbass words, because this is set to be one hell of a flick and I can’t wait!

The Little Mermaid will drop on May 26, 2023.

The Haunted Mansion

There was also the first-ever trailer for The Haunted Mansion, featuring an absolutely stacked cast.

There’s Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, Danny DeVito, Jared Leto, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chase Dillon, Winona Ryder, Dan Levy and Hasan Minhaj.

It’s the latest in a long list of movies based on classic Disney attractions, joining Mission to Mars, The Country Bears, Tomorrowland, last year’s hit flick Jungle Cruise, and, of course, Pirates of the Caribbean.

The trailer is equal parts spooky as fuck and utterly hilarious and I promise you’re gonna love it.

The movie is set to drop on March 10, 2023 and the trailer is expected in the not-too-distant future.

The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian Season Three is coming soon to Disney+ and we saw the very first trailer.

The highlight was obviously our fave Baby Yoda being his typical cute self.

It’s dropping in February 2023 and you can see the trailer for yourself soon.

Indiana Jones

We copped the first trailer for Indiana Jones, the television reboot coming soon to Disney+.

Old mate Harrison Ford returns to play the lead (of course!), in which he plays the present-day version of himself along with his past self in flashbacks using special technology to de-age him.

The 2023 series will introduce the whip-cracking hero to a brand new generation.

Snow White

Back in 2016, it was announced that a live-action version of Snow White was coming.

It was later revealed that Rachel Zegler had been cast in the titular role, along with Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen.

We scored a sneak peek at both characters and they look DIVINE in their roles, particularly the deliciously wicked queen.

Snow White is hitting cinemas in 2024.

Mufasa: The Lion King

We received more deets about the prequel to The Lion King which tells Mufasa’s origin story.

It’s a live-action version, similar to The Lion King (2019).

You’ll be stoked to learn that the series also features icons Timone and Pumba because honestly, how can you have any The Lion King content without them?

Peter Pan and Wendy

And finally, we watched the first trailer for the live-action Peter Pan film, titled Peter Pan and Wendy.

Which means, yep, we saw Jude Law in his daddy as fuck Captain Hook get-up for the very first time!

God, I love that man… and the movie looks bloody awesome.

Stay tuned for more ~magical~ Disney news…