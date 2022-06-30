Actress, writer and director Zawe Ashton has revealed she’s expecting her first bébé with fiancé Tom Hiddleston. And if there are tears in my eyes it’s none of your business actually.

According to VOGUE UK, Ashton revealed the bébé news at a New York screening of her new film Mr Malcolm’s List. It’s already hyped as a must-watch for Bridgerton stans ‘cos it’s a Regency era comedy.

The pregnancy news was also confirmed by a source, according to Page Six.

Ashton was fkn glowing at the premiere. That stunning beading! The cape! Her immaculate fringe! When will she and Tom Hiddleston attend the Met Gala with their incredibly dapper baby!

Hiddleston and Ashton were rumoured to be engaged at the 2022 BAFTAs in March. Ashton was papped with a bi ‘ol rock on her ~special finger~.

Hiddleston then confirmed the engagement earlier in June during an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

When the publication asked him about Ashton, all he would say is “I’m very happy”.

Simple but effective I guess?

Frankly I love this for them.

The couple first met when they starred together in the Broadway play Betrayal back in 2019. They didn’t go public with their relo until 2021. Icons of privacy honestly.

And who knows, maybe the pair will end up starring together in a Marvel project sometime soon?

Hiddleston famously stars as naughty little antihero Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Meanwhile Ashton is set to star in an upcoming film called The Marvels, which will feature Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Ms Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).

Ashton’s reportedly going to star as the villain. While there’s no link between Loki and The Marvels, I would personally like a crossover featuring the hottest villain duo to ever link up.

Hey, a girl can dream!