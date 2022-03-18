Congratulations are in order for Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton who are officially engaged. A fuck-off whopper rock of a ring was spotted on Zawe’s hand at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) this week.

Entertainment Tonight first reported the couple are getting hitched after keen eyes spotted the big flashy diamond on the red carpet despite Zawe clearly trying to not draw too much attention to it.

Bit of a surprise to those of us who swore they were Loki’s betrothed in the great halls of Asgard but here we are. Let us mourn our parasocial relationships as the third to the impossibly hot couple together.

Tom Hiddleston is engaged. I’m so happy for him. pic.twitter.com/DrJPEikNsE — Em🚀 (@ShmaptainSteve) March 17, 2022

All jokes aside (and please excuse me while I take down the Tom Hiddleston house shrine between sobs) it’s delightful news for the couple, who went public with their relationship about six months ago. They were spotted swapping saliva in Spain last September, and later that month Hiddleston and Ashton made their Hollywood hard launch/red carpet debut at the 2021 Tony Awards.

The couple met on the set of the 2019 Broadway play Betrayal. Since then Zawe has been announced in the cast list for the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels, ushering her into the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe. She’s set to play a villain opposite Brie Larson and I’ll be damned if that’s not a perfect match for mischievous Loki.

Wait, does that mean this is going to be the first MCU wedding? Good Lord, imagine how utterly stacked the guest list is going to be.

My kingdom for an invite to what’s sure to be the Hollywood wedding of the decade. Hell, I’d even settle for a job behind the bar so I can stand there in a penguin tuxedo and just be a fly on the wall of a truly marvelous marriage.

I know I should be jealous that Zawe Ashton is engaged to Tom Hiddleston but I’m more jealous that Tom Hiddleston is engaged to Zawe Ashton. She’s an icon. — gigi ✨ (@rockettgeorgiaa) March 17, 2022

Congrats to Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton, you’re both living our dreams of marrying each other. Damn.