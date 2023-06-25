Zach Galifianakis Shaved His Beard For A New Movie & I’ve Never Seen That Man Before In My Life

Zach Galifianakis shaved his beard for a new movie. That’s it. That’s the headline.

The Hangover actor debuted his new look in the trailer for The Beanie Bubble, which is set to be a deeply iconic flick about the birth of Beanie Babies. I don’t know about you but personally, I’ve been waiting to hear more about their lore, so this is an origin story which excites me.

Galifianakis will star as Ty Warner, the billionaire bloke behind the bean-filled babies. As you will see in the trailer, he was also beardless.

Let’s unpack this, shall we?

Firstly: I refuse to believe this is Zach Galifianakis. I have never seen this man before in my life. He’s kind of giving Australian chef Guy Grossi and while I’m not necessarily mad about it, I’m just confused.

Secondly: this movie kind of looks like it’s going to slap, doesn’t it? The glitzy costumes! Galifianakis’ extraordinarily camp demeanour and weird cult leader energy! The theatrics about stuffed animals! Capitalistic greed! I am simply obsessed.

Thirdly: will the movie touch upon that divorced couple who had to go to court in 1999 so the judge could divide their most prized assets, i.e. their Beanie Baby collection? Because I think they need their time in the sun again.

Although there is undoubtedly much to think about, we can’t move on too quickly from the whole bare-faced Galifianakis situation. And judging by what folks are saying on Twitter, I am not the only person struggling to comprehend it.

“Mankind was not meant to see Zach Galifianakis without a beard,” one person wrote.

“You could have given me 100 tries, and I would not have successfully guessed that the man on the left was Zach Galifianakis,” another said.

“I wish that I had not seen Zach Galifianakis with no facial hair,” wrote a third.

Joining Galifianakis will be Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook and Geraldine Viswanathan. A ‘yuge cast slay, if you ask me.

The Beanie Bubble is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on July 28.

Image credit: Getty Images / Phillip Faraone