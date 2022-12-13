Grey’s Anatomy queen Ellen Pompeo is currently on a media tour and she’s spitting facts about why she decided to quit the show.

Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show, AKA the happiest place on earth, Pompeo said that she’d been doing the show for so long, that her brain was starting to turn into “scrambled eggs.”

“I feel super happy, but listen, the show has been incredible to me and I’ve loved a lot of the experience,” she said.

“It’s just I gotta mix it up a little bit.

“I’m fifty-three, my brain is like scrambled eggs. I gotta do something new or I’m literally gonna turn into like, you can’t do The New York Times crossword puzzle every single day.

“I mean 19 years, that’s more than people keep their kids in their house, like people keep their kids in their house until they’re 18 and then they send them off to college, so this is like me going away to college.”

When Drew Barrymore asked what Pompeo planned on doing next, she responded: “I have a lot that I’m doing. I have three kids and so I take care of them, and it’s really important for me to be around for them and be more present for them.”

At the 2022 People’s Choice Awards last week, Ellen Pompeo teased that fans will still see Dr. Meredith Grey a few more times this season.

“I think I am really just in the finale this year,” she told E!

“I think we’ve aired six episodes or seven episodes, possibly. Maybe after the winter hiatus, I am in one more, maybe, and then the finale, actually.”

She also thanked the fans for making “it all possible,” adding, “Power to the people!”

Her costar Chandra Wilson — who plays Dr. Miranda Bailey — revealed Meredith will continue to “ebb and flow” through season 19.

“Meredith never knows what she’s doing so Meredith is taking care of the baby in Boston, that’s what the plans are, but you know things never go as planned on Grey’s Anatomy,” she told E! host Laverne Cox.

“Meredith is still a part of every episode, still doing the voiceovers for every episode and she gets to come through, and ebb and flow all through the season.”

She added, “Meredith is always with us.”

Grey’s Anatomy is now streaming on Disney+.