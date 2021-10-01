Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo has caused quite a stir online after recounting that time she got into a scrap on the set of the long-running medical drama.

The IRL Meredith and Derek, Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey, reunited on the actress’ podcast, Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo, where she discussed a verbal altercation she once had on-set with actor Denzel Washington, who directed an episode of Grey’s Anatomy.

“He went nuts on me; this is a good Denzel story,” Pompeo said, before recalling how during one scene, she went off-script and told her cast mate to “Look at me when you apologise. Look at me.”

Apparently Washington was not pleased with Pompeo’s attempt at improvising the scene and he “went nuts on my ass.”

“He was like ‘I’m the director, don’t you tell him what to do!’ And I was like, ‘Listen motherfucker, this is my show, this is my set, who’re you telling? You barely know where the bathroom is!'” Pompeo recalled to Dempsey.

“I have the utmost respect for him as an actor, as a director, as everything, but we went at it one day.”

Patrick Dempsey (McDreamy) and Ellen Pompeo (Meredith). (Credit: Grey’s Anatomy)

Pompeo revealed that she later shared the incident with Washington’s wife, Pauletta Washington, when she came to visit the set.

“He let me have it today, and I’m not OK with him and I’m not looking at him and I’m not talking to him,” Pompeo says she told Mrs Washington.

She added that despite the argument, “it was an amazing experience,” and noted that sometimes TV sets are “an emotional place” and can get passionate, but the two “were fine after that.”

The story has since gone viral online, with loads of people ripping into Pompeo for disrespecting Washington.

Some folks took the Grey’s Anatomy star’s side, however, including actress Nancy Lee Grahn, who opined that since the long-running show is centred on Pompeo’s character and Washington was a visiting director, she should have received more respect.

Drama on the set of Grey’s Anatomy is one of Hollywood’s worst-kept secrets. In fact, there’s a book coming out that spotlights the chaotic environment, including legit quotes from the show’s actors and producers.

Ya think Ellen’s behaviour was bad? Just wait ’til ya read what Patrick Dempsey a.k.a McDreamy got up to on-set before he was fired…

If the IRL drama is making you sad and you’d rather delve into the fictional drama, Grey’s Anatomy is now streaming on Stan.

Matty Galea is the Senior Entertainment Editor at Pedestrian who also dabbles in woo-woo stuff like astrology and crystals and has been penning horoscopes since the start of his career. He also Tweets about pop culture and astrology and posts spicy content on Instagram.

More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV