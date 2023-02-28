An anonymous tea-spiller has claimed the remaining members of the Grey’s Anatomy cast are elated to see Ellen Pompeo, the literal face of the fkn show, leave the set for good.

In case you missed it, Pompeo previously announced she would depart Grey’s Anatomy after 19 very successful seasons. At the time of her departure, she is currently TV’s highest-paid actress, raking in US$550k (AU$816k) each episode.

I think my bank account may need a visit to the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, I can only dream of that much money.

“She has a colossal ego and was constantly throwing her weight around when it came to other people’s performances and storylines,” the anonymous insider told Radar Online.

“Some people called her a tyrant and they’re glad they won’t be seeing her around anymore.”

As always you simply have to take all of these anon claims with a grain of salt. If you wanna come through with the receipts, put your name on them!

“She became overbearing,” the tea-spiller continued.

“That rubbed a lot of people the wrong way, from the production assistants all the way up to her co-stars. Truthfully, no one will miss her.”

Pompeo explained her decision to leave Grey’s Anatomy on The Drew Barrymore Show in late Feb.

“I’m 53. My brain is like scrambled eggs,” she told host Drew Barrymore.

“I gotta do something new or I’m literally gonna turn into like, you can’t do the New York Times crossword puzzle every single day.

“I mean, 19 years, that’s more than people keep their kids in their house, like people keep their kids in their house until they’re 18 and then they send them off to college. So this is like me like going away to college.”

Personally, if I was getting paid $550k an episode to wear scrubs and watch all of my co-stars pass away in increasingly violent ways, I’d never leave. Call me Meryl Streep, it’s acting time. Who’s being throttled in a plane crash next? Let’s go.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 has not yet been announced, but if the show wants any semblance of a proper conclusion, it should probably tie everything up in 20 and never continue.

It’s been a long, long, long time exploring Grey’s Anatomy.