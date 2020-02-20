Alrighty-roo folks, we’ve copped our first proper look at Aaron Paul in season 3 of Westworld. HBO just dropped the official trailer for the season, and if – like me – you’re still in the middle of season 2, this will be an extremely revealing trailer.

From what I can see, Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) have both escaped from the park and are living in the real world. Dolores teams up with Paul’s mysterious new character to go after “the person who took your future”. Meanwhile, Maeve (Thandie Newton) has been recruited by Vincent Cassel‘s new character to HUNT DOWN AND OBLITERATE DOLORES, which is fine and normal. And then I have no idea what happens in the rest of the trailer. Looks chaotically good though.

Ed Harris (Man in Black) and Tessa Thompson (Charlotte Hale) reprise their roles this season as well. And Lena Waithe (Master of None), Scott Mescudi (How to Make it in America), and Marshawn Lynch round out the newcomers.

Westworld season 3 premieres March 15 on HBO.

Would just like to dwell on the fact that it’s been almost two years since season 2 came out (April 2018), and I’m still not up to date. Christ alive.

If you find yourself in a similar position to me, you’ve got less than a month to binge two seasons. Twenty-three days to be exact.