Millie Bobby Brown turned 16 this week, and the Stranger Things actress used her birthday to reflect on some of the challenges that come with being a star at a young age.

Thing started out on a positive note, as she told her 32 million Instagram followers:

“16 has felt like a long time coming. i feel like change needs to happen for not only this generation but the next. our world needs kindness and support in order for us children to grow and succeed.”

Accompanying the post, she shared a video, set to the tune of Justin Bieber‘s ‘Changes‘, in which she included some of the headlines that have been written about her in recent times.

These included some absolute shockers like “When did Millie Bobby Brown go through the change??? (Menopause)”, along with some personal digs and paparazzi photos.

She then went on to speak about the ways these things have affected her, saying:

“the last few years haven’t been easy, I’ll admit that. there are moments i get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me. but not ever will i be defeated. ill continue doing what i love and spreading the message in order to make change.”

She ended things off by saying:

“let’s focus on what needs changing and I hope this video informs you on the things that go on behind the scenes of the headlines and flashing lights. don’t worry I’ll always find a way to smile ;)”

The likes of Bella Hadid, Harvey Petito and her co-star Noah Schnapp all wished her well, and fellow actress Octavia Spencer wrote:

“You’re showing tremendous poise in this business that has such built in scrutiny! Enjoy every facet of being 16. Trust me it doesn’t stop even when you’re 35 like me. Ok I’m NOT 35. But hang in there sweetie.”

Season 4 of Stranger Things will arrive on Netflix this year, with Millie Bobby Brown returning alongside the likes of her on-screen dad David Harbour.