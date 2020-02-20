Thanks for signing up!

The gods of music have come thru with the music festival of your ~dreams~, showcasing some A++ local talent along with epic international acts.

Set in the glorious Northern Territory, People’s Choice BASSINTHEGRASS returns in 2020, at Darwin’s iconic Mindil Beach on Saturday, 23 May.

The jam-packed setlist features your girl Thelma Plum, multi award-winner Missy Higgins, electronic legends Peking Duk, their collaborator on the song ‘Take Me Over’, indie band Safia, and hip-hop artist ILLY.

Safia lead singer Ben Woolner, who returns to the fest for a second year, said: “It’s always a treat to be a part of People’s Choice BASSINTHEGRASS. There’s a genuine appreciation for the music shown by both the audience and organisers.”

“To have the opportunity to play an event of this calibre in a beautiful city like Darwin is a no brainer for us.”

Credit: Supplied

Miss Plum, who recently became Hottest 100’s highest ranking Indigenous artist (hell yeah!), also expressed her excitement about playing at the festival.

“It’s the first time I have played the festival and I haven’t been to Darwin in literally years,” she said.

“It’s also the first time I get to play songs off Better in Blak in the Top End, which is super exciting.”

Check out the sick setlist below (in alphabetical order):

Boo Seeka

Boy & Bear

CHILLINIT

Hayden James

ILLY

Jack River

JESSB

The Jungle Giants

Missy Higgins

Odette

Peking Duk

The Rubens

Safia

Thelma Plum

Violent Soho

Winston Surfshirt

Plus other national artists to be announced.

General admission tickets are now available and can be purchased for $105 + booking fee, so go wild, mates!

A limited number of VIP tickets are also on offer for $220 + booking fee, giving attendees over 18 years old a premium festival experience with access to private bars and bathrooms, a finger food package, four beverage vouchers and a souvenir stubbie cooler and ticket.

The VIP Zone, presented by Mindil Beach Casino Resort, will also have a chill out area with a view of one of the main stages.

To find out more information or to secure your tix on the ASAP, visit www.bassinthegrass.com.au.