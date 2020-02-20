The gods of music have come thru with the music festival of your ~dreams~, showcasing some A++ local talent along with epic international acts.
Set in the glorious Northern Territory, People’s Choice BASSINTHEGRASS returns in 2020, at Darwin’s iconic Mindil Beach on Saturday, 23 May.
The jam-packed setlist features your girl Thelma Plum, multi award-winner Missy Higgins, electronic legends Peking Duk, their collaborator on the song ‘Take Me Over’, indie band Safia, and hip-hop artist ILLY.
Safia lead singer Ben Woolner, who returns to the fest for a second year, said: “It’s always a treat to be a part of People’s Choice BASSINTHEGRASS. There’s a genuine appreciation for the music shown by both the audience and organisers.”
“To have the opportunity to play an event of this calibre in a beautiful city like Darwin is a no brainer for us.”
Credit: Supplied
Miss Plum, who recently became Hottest 100’s highest ranking Indigenous artist (hell yeah!), also expressed her excitement about playing at the festival.
“It’s the first time I have played the festival and I haven’t been to Darwin in literally years,” she said.
“It’s also the first time I get to play songs off Better in Blak in the Top End, which is super exciting.”
Check out the sick setlist below (in alphabetical order):
- Boo Seeka
- Boy & Bear
- CHILLINIT
- Hayden James
- ILLY
- Jack River
- JESSB
- The Jungle Giants
- Missy Higgins
- Odette
- Peking Duk
- The Rubens
- Safia
- Thelma Plum
- Violent Soho
- Winston Surfshirt
Plus other national artists to be announced.
General admission tickets are now available and can be purchased for $105 + booking fee, so go wild, mates!
A limited number of VIP tickets are also on offer for $220 + booking fee, giving attendees over 18 years old a premium festival experience with access to private bars and bathrooms, a finger food package, four beverage vouchers and a souvenir stubbie cooler and ticket.
The VIP Zone, presented by Mindil Beach Casino Resort, will also have a chill out area with a view of one of the main stages.
To find out more information or to secure your tix on the ASAP, visit www.bassinthegrass.com.au.Image: Getty Images