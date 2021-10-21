Have you ever wanted to gaze longingly at a blurry image of Tom Holland for approximately 41 seconds? Hell, I know I sure would. But guess what, now we can! Hollandaise nation rise up, we’ve won (kinda).

A sneaky individual has grabbed an ultra-blurry recording of the official Uncharted trailer and shared it online, and boy has it got me pumped.

In case you forgot (I mean, it was announced in 2017 after all), Tom Holland will be playing Nathan Drake in the film adaptation of the video game Uncharted.

Although we’ve been told that the films will be set before any of the video games, in the trailer we can see a loyal recreation of an iconic scene from Uncharted 3, in which Drake falls out of a cargo plane, then climbs up the cargo falling around him to get back to said plane. Yeah, it’s fuckin wild.

Makes you wonder though, what the fuck is the truth, Mr Holland?

You can have a cheeky glimpse of Holland’s ultra-blurry pecs in the below footage.

Vazou trailer do filme uncharted são 40 segundos só. #uncharted pic.twitter.com/G7C80EfnhS — HiagoPlay (@HiagoPlay4) October 20, 2021

Some folks have even joked about how Holland looks like Spiderman in a new set of clothes. The man may be free from criticism in my heart, but the internet is a savage place.

How they got Tom Holland out here doing a spider-man pose in a uncharted movie ???? pic.twitter.com/50d48rkf4c — Armaan (@Armaan_0333) October 20, 2021

For those curious, you can compare the above trailer leak with the original video game scene.

If this is your first time watching a scene from Uncharted, let me just let you know now, the man gets out of some fkn unbelievable scenarios by just climbing up and around shit. He’s got hands of iron, I tell ya.

In an interview with GQ Magazine, Holland recently spoke about how he actually regrets his portrayal of Nathan Drake, who is usually depicted as a laid back, joker of a character (not too dissimilar to Holland’s Spiderman tbh).

“I think there are elements of my performance in Uncharted where I kind of fell under that spell of being ‘I want to look good now, I want this to be my cool moment,'” he said.

“I had to play this very tough, very stoic guy. Look, I haven’t seen it, so I don’t know if I succeeded in that.

“But it was an important lesson learned, because, at times, it was less about land a mark and go through this scene and more about land a mark, stand like this and see my bulging biceps… It was a mistake and is something that I will probably never do again.”

No, please Mr Holland, resume landing a mark and flashing your bulging biceps. I promise nobody will complain.

Uncharted is expected to hit cinemas on Feb 18, 2022