PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Sony Pictures to celebrate the release of Uncharted, exclusively in cinemas from February 17.

For many of us, the most travel we’ve done in the last few years is from the couch to the kitchen table (AKA your office desk). One way we’ve all distracted ourselves however is through the magic of movies and Uncharted is sure to quell your travel bug – at least for a couple of hours.

Directed by Zombieland’s Ruben Fleischer, Uncharted is 2022’s action-adventure must-see.

The movie sees protagonist Nathan ‘Nate’ Drake meet his treasure-hunting partner, Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan to recover a fortune lost by Portugese explorer Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. The big-screen blockbuster follows the duo as the heist job evolves into a white-knuckle, globe-trotting race to reach the prize. All while the ruthless Moncada, played by Antonio Banderas, is also chasing after them, vying for the treasure.

Nate and Sully decipher clues, solve mysteries, fight for $5 billion (yes, you read that right) in treasure and may even find Nate’s long-lost brother.

As well as satisfying your travel and adventure bug, the movie also features an absolutely huge A-star cast.

Heartthrob of the moment (or decade, tbh), Tom Holland plays Nate Drake whilst Mark Wahlberg depicts Drake’s partner Sully. We also see appearances from Sophia Ali, known for her work in Greys Anatomy and The Wilds as well as Tati Gabrielle who recently starred in the latest season of Netflix hit, You. It’s jam-packed with stars and adrenaline-pumping scenes.

As you can tell, we’re stoked to enjoy a bit of escapism thanks to Nate and Sully.

To celebrate the cinema release of the action-packed Uncharted on February 17, we’ve teamed up with Sony Pictures to give away 70 double passes to advanced screenings on February 16 in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth.

For your chance to win, tell us in 25 words or less a time when you either thrived (or nosedived) in uncharted territory. Happy treasure hunting.

Enter HERE. Terms and conditions HERE.

© 2022 Columbia TriStar Marketing Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved.