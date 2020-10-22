FINALLY, after who knows how long at this point, Tom Holland has shared the first look at his next film Uncharted. The adaptation of the beloved adventure game franchise is finally happening, it’s happening.

Holland shared a picture of himself as a young Nathan Drake to social media overnight, the centre character of Uncharted, complete with Drake’s ring necklace (!!!), gun holsters, and khaki getup.

“It’s nice to meet you, I’m Nate. #uncharted,” Holland posted on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram It’s nice to meet you, I’m Nate. #uncharted A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) on Oct 22, 2020 at 7:46am PDT

Holland is joined by Mark Wahlberg as a (younger) Victor Sullivan, Antonio Banderas, Sophia Taylor Ali, and Tati Gabrielle.

Nolan North, the brilliant voice actor behind Drake in the games, shared a picture of himself on set with Holland this morning. And look, if the film has North’s approval then we’re in.

“Like looking into a mirror! Proud to have @TomHolland1996 continuing the Drake legacy! Absolutely smashing it!” he tweeted along with the pictures.

Thanks for the set visit!!@unchartedmovie pic.twitter.com/sfiFYUJVyH — Nolan North (@nolan_north) October 22, 2020

Uncharted is directed by Venom‘s Ruben Fleischer, who I’m pretty sure is the seventh director to be officially attached to the film over the last two years.

Back in January, then director Travis Knight (Bumblebee) pulled out of the project because of a scheduling problem, according to Deadline.

Other directors who, at one point or another were set to direct the film, include Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane), David O. Russell (Silver Linings Playbook), Neil Burger (Billions), Seth Gordon (Pixels), and Shawn Levy (Stranger Things).

The reasons for exiting the project are completely mixed, and it’s mostly got to do with other opportunities and scheduling issues. But it’s happening, it’s finally happening.

Uncharted is slated for release October 8, 2021, so fans still have to wait a little while longer. Hopefully, the pandemic doesn’t push that date back any further.

In the meantime, let us once again enjoy big Uncharted fan Nathan Fillion in his very own Uncharted short film, directed by Allan Ungar. This was supposed to be just a little fan-made movie, but it completely blew up at the time.

It never gets old, tell ya what.