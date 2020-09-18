In news that has me quite literally screaming at my computer screen, Netflix is reportedly in talks with Nintendo for a Legend Of Zelda film (!!) starring none other that Tom Holland (!!!!!).

We’ve been hearing rumours of a Netflix Legend Of Zelda movie for as long as I can remember at this point, but according to We Got This Covered, it could actually be happening now.

WGTC’s inside sources claim that Netflix is discussing both a movie and TV show based on the video game we all know and love, with Tom Holland rumoured to play Link.

ICONIC, I know.

It’s all just rumours at this point, and it’s not even clear if he’s been approached about the possibility of playing the role but hoo boy, he would NAIL it. He’s already won our hearts in Spiderman Lip Sync Battle, so I don’t he will let us down with this one.

But if Tom Holland doesn’t tickle your fancy, Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson has also been rumoured to be starring as the titular character after her recent Hot Ones interview.

Honestly, there are so many incredible storylines that Netflix could draw inspiration from for a film or TV series, they could truly make a fortune off this franchise, especially if we get to look at Tom Holland. Ocarina of Time, Breath of the Wild, the possibilities are endless.

Considering next year is the game’s 35th anniversary, it seems like the perfect time to release the TV show and/or movie we’ve been anticipating for years now. So, is this what Nintendo meant when they said they’ve got huge plans to celebrate the iconic video game? I sure hope so.

A Brie Larson and Tom Holland Legend Of Zelda film is *exactly* what we deserve after the year we’ve had. Netflix, give us what we want.

We have to take it all with a giant grain of salt at this point, but it’s a grain of salt that I am willing to die for.