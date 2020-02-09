When My Chemical Romance announced their reunion last year, we collectively decided to go full-emo again. We’ve busted out the skinny jeans and the Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge t-shirts, but nobody has gone quite as far as Trisha Paytas.

Yes.

Trisha Paytas has gone *full* emo and I’m not o-fucking-kay.

The 31-year-old YouTuber and internet personality behind the OG channel blndsundoll4mj took to Twitter to share a Gerard Way cosplay that has absolutely sent me.

Prepare yourselves.

“When both our cars collide,” Trish captioned the photo on Twitter. Yep, it’s 2020 and Trisha Paytas is dropping lyrics from Helena to caption her photos. This is living, Barry.

when both our cars collide ???? pic.twitter.com/SvvPAVxklb — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) February 8, 2020

In a matter of hours, the post amassed 5,000 likes and over 500 retweets, prompting the MCRmy to flood the replies. As expected, they pretty much just said na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na to the whole damn post.

stay away from the emos i beg you — icky (@gagandboreme) February 8, 2020

Gerard way didnt come back for this — ë (@itsellaf) February 8, 2020

Honestly, Trish deserves some recognition for this incredible cosplay. This isn’t your neighbourhood emo’s MCR halloween costume.

My Chemical Romance announced a series of reunion shows late last year, including a number of Australian performances at this year’s Download Festival. They’ve been keeping pretty tight-lipped about what the future of the band looks like, but we can only hope it includes a new album or 20.

It really is My Chemical Romance’s world and we’re just living in it.

Killjoys, make some noise.