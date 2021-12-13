Congratulations are in order for our favourite chaotic queen Trisha Paytas, who not only had her most legitimate wedding to date over the weekend, but walked down the aisle in the exact way that I wanted to when I was 15 — in a huge black princess gown and soundtracked by My Chemical Romance’s rousing anthem, ‘Welcome To The Black Parade’.

All of this is elite shit, I can’t get over it.

Trisha married Israeli artist and architect Moses Hacmon (I love you Moooooooses!) in a ceremony that looked horribly familiar to that of Christine Quinn and Christian Richard from Selling Sunset, right down to the white drop curtains, overhanging branches, and oval-backed chairs.

Happily ever after ???? pic.twitter.com/wiR4aEMH9t — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) December 13, 2021

And sure, it might have looked a bit like a high school winter formal, and maybe it was on the birthday of her long feud rival and now sister-in-law, Hila Klein, and maybe it’s all just a bit much for a Monday afternoon, but that’s not what we’re here for.

Trisha managed to snatch me in with one key thing — by including their undying love for My Chemical Romance in their entrance.

They might be a problematic fave and deeply questionable on all accounts, but there’s no denying that Trisha goes pretty all-out in the name of content.

I mean, Trisha Paytas even did a wedding night mukbang video with Moses from their bedroom, instead of doing what every other married couple does as soon as they kick their shoes off.

If you know Trisha, you know that they have a deep obsession with MCR, even to the extent that they’ve dressed up as Gerard Way and gone to incredible lengths to recreate the band’s cinematic music videos. Let us never forget the pages of Trisha lore that go through their MCR phases.

So it’s little surprise that they decided to walk down the aisle to what’s arguably the band’s biggest song ever, instantly crushing the dreams of thousands of reformed emos right across the world.

Never fear, my emo comrades, there’s still the chance to go all-out and get a Helena dress for your big day, or just to hoon around in for no good reason.