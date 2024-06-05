Trisha Paytas Has Given Birth To Her Second Child, So Somebody Please Check On The Royal Family

Queen of internet chaos Trisha PaytasHacmon has given birth to her second child, naming the bebe Elvis Paytas-Hacmon. The news of the birth of Paytas’ second daughter with husband Moses Hacmon is now being celebrated by all of the human race (us) as the second coming of Christ. Praise, and slays, be!

Announcing the birth of Elvis to her Instagram, Paytas shared a collection of cute AF pics of her and the newborn in hospital, as well as a couple of gorg family photos of Trisha’s eldest daughter Malibu Barbie with her new sister.

Yes, Trisha currently has a 100 per cent strike rate in the iconic names department. Love that for her.

“Proud to announce the safe and happy arrival of our precious daughter, Elvis Paytas-Hasmon,” Trisha posted on her Instagram, adding the birthdate of Elvis: May 24, 2024.

The YouTube star and meme-goddess announced her second pregnancy in November 2023, with many fans of Paytas immediately speculating who her child would be the reincarnation of.

Because in case you missed it, it’s a well-documented fact that her first daughter is the very real reincarnation of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who passed shortly before Malibu Barbie’s birth in 2022.

Sure, Trisha made a video to clarify that she was still pregnant at the time of the Queen’s death, and therefore Malibu Barbie could not be Liz’s second coming. But I refuse to believe that, on the grounds that I simply don’t want to.

Throughout her second pregnancy the reincarnation meme was (fittingly) reborn, as many online brought the old joke back to life through countless hysterical posts.

And oh boy, did we have some frights — like when OJ Simpson died and we feared for the worst.

Or when there were certain announcements about the health of various members of the British Royal Family, and it looked like history really would repeat itself.

Thankfully for the newborn baby, there is a much more obvious King she will remind the world of: Elvis. The King of rock, roll, and being a predatory fuckhead.

Congratulations to the Paytas-Hacmon family for the happy news!

