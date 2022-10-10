TJ Miller has hit out at Ryan Reynolds for being “horrifically mean” to him on the set of Deadpool, unwittingly making Reynolds appear even more likeable. I too would be horrifically mean to TJ Miller if I had to work alongside him.

The misogynistic actor, whose history is littered with heinous sexual assault and transphobia allegations, played Deadpool’s friend Weasel in the first two movies of the franchise. However, he has since revealed he’ll never return to the role because of an improvised on-set encounter with Reynolds.

“Would I work with him again? No. I sort of wish him well because he’s so good as Deadpool, and I think it’s weird that he hates me,” Miller told The Adam Corolla Show.

Is it though? Is it weird that someone would have a problem with TJ Miller? The guy who is known for elaborate attacks towards women he doesn’t like, including that time he called in a bomb threat targeted at a random woman out of spite?

Yes! It is definitely time to rehabilitate TJ Miller’s career! We can’t afford to lose talent at a time like this, we need more—not less—comedic hijinks such as *checks notes* calling in a fake bomb threat — Alice Wetterlund (@alicewetterlund) July 17, 2018

“We had a really weird moment on Deadpool where he [Reynolds] said, ‘Let’s do one more take’,” Miller continued.

“And then, as the character, he was horrifically mean to me — but to me, as if I was Weasel.

“He was like, ‘You know what’s great about you Weasel, you’re not the star. You do just enough exposition that it’s funny and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.’

“I just kind of listened and thought it was weird, and I got offstage and walked over and the whole crew was acting weird. Everybody was looking at each other like, ‘What the fuck is he doing?’ Everybody was like, ‘Why is Ryan doing this?’.”

I can think of several reasons why Ryan Reynolds would be harsh to TJ Miller, including but not limited to the fact he was previously described as a “bully” and a “petulant brat” on set by Alice Wetterlund, who co-starred with Miller on Silicon Valley.

Wetterlund said it was a “nightmare” to work with him and shared a tweet that described him as a “sexual predator”.

Now this is the wikipedia page of an upstanding gentleman pic.twitter.com/iUM7jqIcBy — Femcuck Fatale (@ZeeZeeMooMoo) October 8, 2022

Miller, for his part, reckons Reynolds might have been mean to him because he was *checks notes* jealous. Of Weasel’s popularity among Deadpool fans. Sure, Jan,

“I think he’s kind of an insecure dude,” Miller mused.

“He’s really nice, but his Twitter bio [says] ‘Showing you the parts of me that tested the best in focus groups’. And I’m not sure that he’s joking.

“I think that might be his real sentiment there. I can’t begin to guess what his deal is.”

READ MORE Ryan Reynolds Chatted To Us About His Days As A Waiter When People Were Absolute Dicks To Him

He then added that nothing could convince him to return to Deadpool 3, even though he wasn’t asked to anyway.

“I would not have done Deadpool 3 if they came to me and were like, ‘We want you to do Deadpool 3, and we’re going to pay you twice as much’,” he said.

Honestly, why TJ Miller was cast and allowed on set at all remains a mystery given his history. But hey, at least there’s one person calling him out on his bullshit.