TikTok star Charli D’Amelio has apologised for the shitshow that went down publicly after she accused ex-boyfriend Chase Hudson (aka Lil Huddy) of cheating on her with fellow influencer Nessa Barret.

ICYMI: This week, dramageddon kicked off in the realm of TikTok after a series (and I do mean series) of wild accusations. You can read all about that here.

Now, D’Amelio took to Instagram to explain her thoughts on the subject, admitting that she felt “guilty” about the entire situation.

“The drama that has happened in the last few days was handled completely immaturely,” she began. “Myself included. It should not have happened online, and it breaks my heart to see the people that I love get hate. It makes me feel so guilty that I had any part [of it].”

“I apologise for what I said,” she continued, wiping away tears. “I was extremely hurt, and I felt betrayed. So, I did what I had to do to make myself feel better, but I know that was not the right thing to do, and I will make sure that does not happen again.”

D’Amelio urged fans to stop sending threatening and harmful messages to others online in spite of their mistakes — which seems to have resulted from the drama.

Head here for a more thorough explainer.