The Veronica’s Jessica Origliasso is engaged to partner Alex Smith and the entire story is making me realise I do in fact have a heart.

The pair actually announced the news in a joint Instagram Reel (is there any other way in 2022?) last week, but have been releasing details, video footage and photos in the days since that are just too fucking cute.

The initial reel shows the couple venturing into the Catacombs of Paris before Jessica reads out a speech to Alex and gets down on one knee.

Then Alex proposed back and it’s the sweetest shit ever. I love it.

“Closed down the Paris Catacombs to propose to the woman of my dreams – and she proposed back 😭 Till death do us part, and beyond ♾ I love you I love you my fiancé,” read the post.

Sister Lisa Origliasso commented on the post, saying: “PSA: Yes Everyone I APPOVE!!!!!!”

She wrote “appove” not me.

This was followed up by another joint post of Jessica and Alex showing their engagement rings in what, at first glance, would look like them giving the rude finger. But no, it’s the ring finger and I simply love this for them.

“WIFED 💍💍 (still crying a week later 😭),” the post read. “Ive waited my whole life for you ♾️ and I can’t wait to marry you Alexandra!!!”

Jessica shared to her Instagram Story overnight that she proposed to Alex with a 3.33 carat Asscher diamond by Zena K’dor.

Jessica is currently on her way back to Australia for a slew of upcoming performances.

“Flying back to Australia tonight for 3 festivals, 14 shows & to celebrate our engagement with our Australian family + all of you!!!” she posted to Instagram stories overnight.

Jess was prveviously engaged to musician Kai Carlton, before the pair broke up in October 2020.

“I was not afforded any real explanation to address this with clarity here,” Jessica told fans at the time.

Before that, she was with Ruby Rose from 2016-2018 (after briefly dating in 2008), which almost split The Veronicas up.

Ya gotta kiss a few frogs etc. It’s great to see Jessica in a healthy relationship. And she looks so fucking happy.