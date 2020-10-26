Jess Origliasso from The Veronicas has announced she’s split from fiancé Kai Carlton, saying she was “not afforded any real explanation” to address the split with clarity. Ouch. And fucking rude.

Jess posted a short message to her Instagram story, seemingly in response to fan questions.

“To all the souls messaging me about Kai – we are no longer together,” she said.

“I was not afforded any real explanation to address this with clarity here.

“While I appreciate your concern; as much of our relationship was on social media, I don’t know what to say except that I wish to put this behind me, and I am lucky to have people who love me to support me through this time x.

“Thank you for your ongoing love.”

Not to pry too much into what is (I’m sure) a traumatic time, but I smell a rat. Is this a ghost? Just a regular messy breakup? It sucks, because Jess and Kai were an adorable public couple. They were the type to make you sigh and think, “couple goals”, even if you would never, ever say it out loud.

Kai, a singer from L.A., has yet to comment on the breakup. Of course, I’ve now got post notifications on just in case he does decide to speak up.

Jess and Kai appear to have completely scrubbed each other from social media. A series of gushing posts about their engagement last year are finito, as is every other pic from my very hurried scroll.

“In the past 6 months I have become the luckiest guy on the face of the earth; to have you in my life has been, easily, the best thing to ever happen to me, I’m beyond grateful for your existence,” Kai said in October last year, when he decided to put a ring on it.

“I’ve been happy crying for two hours. I’ve never felt so full,” Jess said, in a post about accepting the be-yoo-tifal ring.

They reportedly met through mutual friends in 2018. Prior to that, Jess was dating Aussie actress Ruby Rose for a little over two years, in another split that also ended messily.

If you recall, Jess and Ruby split, then Jess started dating Kai. When Ruby left a cute message on Jess’ Instagram pic of the new couple, saying she was “so happy for you guys”, Jess accused her of “continued harassment”.

“I have requested you not contact me for over 4 months now,” Jess said at the time.

“You have been given my grace of being ignored on every other private platform, so the fact you continue to ignore this to contact me here publicly under the guise of wishing me well, is continued harassment.”

“That is news to me,” Ruby replied. “Copy that. Good vibes only.”