WARNING: SEASON 1 SPOILERS

Kids, Netflix has finally unleashed the first batch of pics from The Umbrella Academy season 2.

Quickie recap: at the end of season 1, Five (Aiden Gallagher) uses his teleportation abilities to, uh, escape the apocalypse by travelling back in time with the team. Where to? Dallas in the 1960s.

Looks nice.

The Umbrella Academy is based on the comics of the same name by My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way and artist Gabriel Bá. Now according to Entertainment Weekly, Five’s powers aren’t… great, so the family is separated mid-time jump. Each member ends up arriving in Dallas at a slightly different point in time.

Five arrives in Dallas last and discovers there’s yet another apocalypse on the horizon. So once again, he has to spend the season getting the team back together to try and stop the end of the world. Hopefully this time, they actually do.

Ellen Page leads the cast as Vanya Hargreeves. She’s joined by Gallagher and Tom Hopper as Luther, David Castañeda as Diego, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison, Robert Sheehan as Klaus, and Justin H. Min as Ben.

Season 2 will also introduce us to three new characters: Lila, Raymond, and Sissy.

The Academy describes Lila (Ritu Arya) as “a chameleon who can be as brilliant or as clinically insane as the situation requires.” She’s unpredictable, mischievous, sarcastic, and has a twisted sense of humour.

She sounds… delightful.

Yusuf Gatewood (The Originals, Good Omens) will star as Raymond, a “born leader and devoted husband.” He’s also very smart, dignified, and confident. Raymond can, as the Academy shares, “disarm you with a look”. I don’t know whether to take that literally or figuratively, to be honest.

And Marin Ireland will star as Sissy. She’s described as a fearless, no-nonsense Texas mum who “married young for all the wrong reasons.”

There’s also a [checks notes] “trio of cold-blooded Swedish assassins” played by Tom Sinclair, Kris Holden-Ried, and Jason Bryden.

More pictures coming in hot.

The Umbrella Academy season 2 premieres July 31 only on Netflix.