Open up your umbrella (but not inside bc bad luck) and check out the new trailer for the hotly anticipated second season of beloved Netflix series, Umbrella Academy.

The first season ended with the Hargreeves siblings escaping an apocalypse in 2019 by using Five’s (Aidan Gallagher) powers to jump in time.

Though the jump saves them from one version of the apocalypse, the second season of the show finds the siblings trying to prevent yet another worldly threat.

Catch the trailer below, feat. a glimpse at some new dance sequences, as well as a brand-new song from series creator Gerard Way.

The 10-episode second season of The Umbrella Academy will debut on Netflix on July 31.