We’ve just copped more deets about the recently announced Law and Order: SVU spinoff starring Christopher Meloni as the much-loved Detective Elliot Stabler.

NBC revealed the name of the upcoming spinoff will be, wait for it…

Law & Order: Organised Crime.

The show will follow Stabler as he returns to the NYPD to battle organised crime after suffering a “devastating personal loss” of his own, according to NBC.

The beloved detective will have to "adapt to how much the times have changes since he left the force a decade ago," according to NBC. Fans will get to follow Stabler's journey to "find absolution and rebuild his life, while leading a new elite task force that is taking apart the city's most powerful criminal syndicates one by one."