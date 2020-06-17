If you need a Hump Day laugh, allow the trailer for Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti‘s new film to do just that. It’s called Palm Springs and it looks bloody fun.

So the story goes that Nyles (Samberg) and maid of honour Sarah (Milioti) have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding. Everything is going swimmingly until they find themselves unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other. Why? Because, as Nyles says, they’re stuck in one of those “infinite-time loop-situations you might have heard about”. It’s Groundhog Day, essentially, but with Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti.

J.K. Simmons, Meredith Hagner, Camila Mendes, Tyler Hoechlin, and Peter Gallagher also star, which is quite the cast if I do say so myself.

The film made its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival back in January of this year, and copped a slew of excellent reviews. It also has a 100% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is noice and toit. This particular bit from Variety‘s review of the movie has me brimming with excitement:

“Palm Springs is to time-loop movies as Zombieland was to the undead genre: It’s an irreverent take on a form where earlier iterations were obliged to take themselves seriously.”

Palm Springs will premiere July 10 on Hulu, which I hope means Stan will stream it Down Under. Fingers crossed.

Palm Springs looks like so much fun, I tell ya what. Even if being stuck in a repetitive loop hits a little close to home right now. Hahahaha.