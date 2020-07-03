Thanks for signing up!

Great news. I repeat, GREAT news: Stan’s smash hit series The Great has been renewed for a second season.

Created by Aussie Oscar-nominated writer Tony McNamara, the period comedy drama series stars Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult (Stan Original Film True History of the Kelly Gang) and Australia’s own Belinda Bromilow.

The series opened to rave reviews, from both critics and fans on social media.

All episodes of The Great Season 1 are available to stream only on Stan now.

The Great will return exclusivity to Stan. Announcement on the date to follow.