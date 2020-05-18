Stan’s brand new satirical masterpiece The Great has just landed and it’s taken social media by storm.

The period comedy drama is a fictionalised retelling of the rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to the longest reigning female ruler in Russia’s history.

It stars Elle Fanning as Catherine and your teen crush Nicholas Hoult as Peter III of Russia.

For a taste of what the series is about, have a go at all the excited responses from fans below:

