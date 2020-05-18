Stan’s brand new satirical masterpiece The Great has just landed and it’s taken social media by storm.

The period comedy drama is a fictionalised retelling of the rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to the longest reigning female ruler in Russia’s history.

It stars Elle Fanning as Catherine and your teen crush Nicholas Hoult as Peter III of Russia.

For a taste of what the series is about, have a go at all the excited responses from fans below:

“You gave me a bear and you’ve ceased punching me, what else could a lady ask for?” ????????

Really enjoying #TheGreat so far. pic.twitter.com/EZQ83gAQjX — EveryoneIsACritic (@everyone_critic) May 16, 2020

Peter: someone should figure out what goes on between a chap and his mother. There would be money in that. #TheGreat Freud: pic.twitter.com/y20ZE0W2Wj — Hannah (@HannahAnneli) May 16, 2020

I just finished @TheGreatHulu in its entirety in one day because I loved it that much. Dark, satirical comedy with excellent actors and gorgeous costumes. Highly recommend watching it! #TheGreat pic.twitter.com/e5ejHwPy2u — Hannah Jennings (@HLJ15) May 17, 2020

#TheGreat is the most fun I’ve had in a LONG time. Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult are absolutely BRILLIANT. ???? pic.twitter.com/mWMAWApbUQ — Heather Concannon (@hmmconcannon) May 16, 2020

the great is nothing but a masterpiece. the dialogues are so witty that I had so much fun until the end. elle fanning haven't done a comedy and this proof that she has the range. this is definitely one of her best works in her career, she deserves an award. #thegreat pic.twitter.com/diBQEq16sp — bhrix (@bhrixogbacz) May 17, 2020

It's only been 15 min and i'm already in love with the acting and plot #TheGreat pic.twitter.com/rpEKMSEkRG — Begüm °Bellarke endgame challenge° (@shirbertsreign) May 17, 2020

The Great is now streaming, only on Stan.