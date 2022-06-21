The Block host Scott Cam has seemingly come out swinging against influencer Elle Ferguson and her ex-AFL player fiancé Joel Patfull after they quit filming the reality renovation show a few days into production.

We previously reported that Ferguson and Patfull left The Block set after three days. They made the decision after Patfull’s mother had a bad fall at her Adelaide home and suffered a suspected fractured neck. A pretty good reason to quit a reality show, some might say.

Cam mouthed off at a post-Logies media brunch on Monday, and he wasn’t too happy about a certain couple leaving his show.

Per TV Tonight, he said: “We have a controversy on day two of the series. We had a 48 hour challenge to choose the house that you get and they scarpered after 48 hours. It’s something that’s never happened before.”

While he never named Ferguson and Patfull in his rant, he continued with: “45,000 people applied to be on The Block and win life-changing money. These guys got on and they just couldn’t handle the pace after 48 hours. Which to me is a bit un-Australian. Have a go! It’s piss-poor.”

Back in April when the news of Ferguson and Patfull’s departure first emerged via the Daily Telegraph, we reached out to Channel Nine for comment. Like Cam, Nine didn’t name the couple, instead providing the following statement:

“Over (the) weekend, we were surprised to have one of our new contestant teams depart The Block a few days into filming for the upcoming season.

“We wish them all the best for the future and we’re excited to cast two new Aussies for the opportunity of a lifetime on The Block.“

Social media posts from Ferguson at the time seemed to confirm that they had left the show for family reasons, showing them at an airport when they were indeed meant to be filming.

So it definitely seems Cam is having a go at Ferguson and Patfull. Or maybe some other mysterious unnamed couple did a bunk and pissed him off? Either way, it’s a TV show Scott. Calm the hell down!