Influencer Elle Ferguson has reportedly had to drop one of the letter Ls from her tanning brand’s name after Elle Magazine in the US took issue with it. Talk about taking the L.

Ferguson’s tanning brand was originally called the Elle Effect — a logo you can see on the product bottles when you scroll back down the brand’s Insta.

But this month, the company rebranded to ELEFFECT (as you can see, just one L).

On the about page of the brand’s website, it confirms that ELEFFECT was “formerly known as Elle Effect”.

Apparently even Kim Kardashian was a fan of the tan at one point. I wonder if Kimmy will have any thoughts on the brand name change.

According to The Daily Telegraph Ferguson’s agent confirmed to the publication that the brand’s name change was due to “trademarking issues in the US re: Elle Magazine“.

Ouch.

The Daily Telegraph also reported that it’s believed Ferguson is planning on launching the brand internationally. Makes sense.

It’s giving the great Kylie Minogue versus Kylie Jenner controversy of the mid-2010s. Ah, simpler times.

As well as the Elle situation, Ferguson’s been in the news after she and her fiancé Joel Patfull bailed on The Block, which they were contestants in.

ICYMI, the pair said they were leaving the show because Patfull’s mum was injured and they wanted to be by her side. Fair!

But then The Block‘s host Scott Cam called the whole situation “un-Australian” which like… okay, Scott. That seems extreme.

In short, the whole situation’s been really rather messy.

Somehow I doubt Elle Ferguson will be gifting Scott Cam a bottle of the freshly rebranded ELEFFECT fake tan.