Christ knows what the new season of The Bachelors is going to look like at this rate because one-third of the boiled potato offering has been spotted out and about with the most exciting contestant from the 2021 Bachie season: Steph Lynch.

According to So Dramatic!, a keen-eyed fan clocked Felix Van Hofe and Steph on a night out together in Melbourne recently. Apparently the pair were getting pretty familiar with each other, too.

“Bachelor Felix spotted with Stephanie Lynch from Jimmy Nicholson‘s season last weekend in Melbourne,” the source said on Monday’s episode.

“They looked loved-up. They were together most of the night and looking pretty cosy.”

The gossip outlet also posted a couple of photos of the duo a source dropped in the team’s lap. So get your eyes on those definitely-clubbing shots and see what you reckon.

If you can’t remember who Steph is in the crowded calendar of dating-based reality TV (can’t blame you), she was the agent of chaos on Jimmy Nicholson’s season of The Bachelor.

She was the one who went rogue and made a private Insta to post spoilers and drag Jimmy to high heavens, a move which cost her the $5k bonus she would receive if she stuck to a social media blackout during the season. Steph was also the one who called season-winner Holly Kingston a cunt on national telly.

Honestly, has everyone just given up on this incoming season? It feels like we now know how these blokes’ love lives wind up without having watched a single second.

One of the other bread slices Jed McIntosh reportedly spilt the beans about the show’s ending back in August, when he allegedly spent a night out in Sydney looking “very single” at a Potts Point bar.

READ MORE A Gal Who Allegedly Met New Bachie Jed At A Sydney Club Claims He Spoiled The Show's Ending

Per Yahoo Lifestyle, he was also allegedly “living it up after filming the show on the Gold Coast” and was essentially openly discussing the season “with random people he meets in bars”.

The more I hear about this already-cursed season the more I kinda actually want to tune in and see how quickly everything unravels. It’s like an impending car crash, can’t wait.