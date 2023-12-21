Now That The Bachelors 2023 Is Over, We Caught Up With The Only Couple That’s Still Together

The Bachelors Season 11 has come to an end after three short weeks on our screens. But what it lacked in length, it made up for in… roses. Get your head out of the gutter, this is a show about LOVE. Despite being three single hotties looking to find their forever partners, only one couple has remained strong after filming wrapped back in July — Ellie and Luke.

In case you missed it, these two were smitten with each other the moment they met at the first bogan-Bridgerton ball. They even had a cheeky pash on the balcony, which — while they didn’t know it at the time — cemented their fate. Luke and Ellie were so obviously enamoured by each other, that I reckon it must have been a big fkn challenge for the producers to make it seem like he really was giving it a crack with the other gorgeous broads.

But, Luke assures me, he really did crack on where he could.

“All the women that I dated were very beautiful humans, and obviously, I went there to find love and to find a forever partner,” Luke said.



“I wanted to make sure that I left no stone unturned and had no question marks. But, I think from the get-go, the feeling that I had with Ellie was just overwhelming. I can’t even describe the feeling she gave me then, that she still gives me now. It’s ineffable, honestly.”

Throwback to when Ellie had no idea she was about to smooch the love of her life on a balcony. (Image: Channel Ten)

Thankfully, after feeling how strong their connection was, Ellie wasn’t stressed at the thought of competing against the other gals for his luuurve — after all, it’s what she signed up for.

“The instant connection that we both experienced on our dates was enough for me to go home and be with the girls for a few days and not see him and still feel like nothing would change that because it was just so genuine and so deep,” Ellie explained.

“I just knew in my heart that it was me and him. I just trusted that, held on to that feeling and stuck to my own lane. And honestly everything that happened in between that was just kind of a part of the part of what I signed up for.”

She was so secure in their relo that she didn’t even feel jealous during filming. Could not be me, I’ll tell ya that.

Snug in their relationship like a bug in a rug — and like Luke in this screenshot. (Image: Channel Ten)

“It was funny because I knew he was dating other women but I was like ‘You go for it, hun’. I knew what we shared was so special. I knew he felt it. There was this unspoken security and knowing what we both had. I knew he had a job to do, and I felt that he might as well make the most of kissing a bunch of beautiful women until he can’t do it ever again when we’re together,” she laughed.

But the blonde smoke show wasn’t immune to the grimy green bug of jealousy, admitting that it was kinda of hard to watch Luke’s romantic dates back with the other gals once they were exclusive on the down-low in the real world. However, they made it through, bloody stoked to be able to go public with their romance without breaking their cheeky NDAs. Must be nice, hey?

During the finale, Luke didn’t declare his love instantly. Oh no, instead he took the audience on an emotional rollercoaster by declaring that he “hadn’t been honest” with Ellie.

If you need a refresher, you can check out our recap with the one-and-only Big O — Osher Günsberg — below.

While you’d think that the heart-stopping moment was something concocted by a meddling, expert producer, it turns out the bait-and-switch was actually Luke’s idea. That’s got to be a move from a man well-versed in reality television, if you ask me.

“I wrote that entire speech myself. I even did the bait and switch myself. I just had to throw a bit of a joke twist in there,” he cackled.

Thankfully, it turns out Ellie knew he’d pull something like that — which explains why she managed to say so composed and serene in the moment. Again, could not be my leo ass.

“I just kind of had a feeling he’d do that because he’s such a shit,” Ellie said lovingly.



“But I really didn’t have any doubt. When he said that I was like, ‘I wonder what it could be?’”

Me and the rest of the world pretending to be surprised when Luke chooses Ellie. (Image: Channel Ten)

Now that their disgustingly beautiful love is out in the open, the pair have plans to move in together in Byron Bay, where Ellie is currently living. Then, next year they hope to do some travelling. While travel is already a pretty good test for couples, the lovebirds are pretty fkn sure they can handle it after the bonkers Bachie experience.

Down the line, they’re deadset on marriage and kids. For now, they’re just excited to be able to walk down the street hand-in-hand without breaking any rules.

“I definitely did not expect to find someone my soulmate in a setting like this. It was totally unexpected,” Luke gushes.

“I went there very hopeful and open for an experience but expectations were completely blown away. What I wanted for a relationship and what I wanted for my future and my future partner, Ellie has like completely surpassed what I would have ever expected. I didn’t even know that a relationship or a love like this could really exist, to be honest with you.”

Cheesy? 100% but god, I’m such a sucker for love.

On a side note, imagine being that ridiculously good-looking. (Image: Channel Ten)

As for Ellie, she’s equally as smitten.

“I am so gobsmacked that someone like him exists and we met in this setting. Literally, some days I wake up and I’m like is this real? Am I dreaming this?” she said.

After following this season much more closely than I ever anticipated, I feel like they’re my pals. Now, I hope they complete the Bachelor prophesy by getting Osher to officiate their wedding one day.

Wouldn’t that be neat?

If you want to binge the series, check out 10Play or have a read of our juicy little recaps.