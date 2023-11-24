Here’s Where To Stalk The Bachelors Contestants On IG If You’re A Curious Lil Egg Like Me

The Bachelors is back for another season and judging by the comments on the show’s Instagram page, the announcement has garnered mixed reactions. Some people are stoked to have three blokes back at the helm of the show, while others call for it to go back to its original format. But regardless of where you sit on the ‘For’ or ‘Against’ argument, I think we can all agree on one thing — stalking the contestant’s IG accounts is an unmatched way to spend a solid 30 minutes when you should be either working or sleeping.

For me, the best part about the pre-show stalking is getting a vibe of the gals before Channel Ten takes over and captions their posts with tiny poems they’ve found on Pinterest.

So, I’ve compiled where to find all the gorgeous gals looking for love on The Bachelors. You are welcome.

To find out more info on the dudes — Wesley Senna Cortes, Ben Waddell and Luke Bateman — that the ladies are trying to woo, plus info about when the show premieres and where it was filmed, click here.

From just a glance at her IG, there is no shadow of a doubt that Aarthi is one of the coolest people in this season of The Bachelors.

The 29-year-old health projects manager from Sydney is pretty ballsy. While she used to be a high-powered professional in the corporate world, she realised that it wasn’t the life for her. So, instead of sucking it up, she left her job and has never looked back — despite disappointing her family in the process.

“Being a second-generation South Asian Australian girl who is trying to live the life I desire but understanding that my family and culture have different expectations, it’s hard to find a balance that works so that is the biggest obstacle I have had to overcome in my life,” she said.

Amelia is a 25-year-old nursing student from NSW who dreams of owning her own small business one day so she can work flexible hours.



Same, girl, same.



According to her IG, she’s passionate about fitness and taking absolutely bomb Instagram pics.

Coming onto the show, Amelia is hoping to not just find a partner but to fall in love. When asked if she’d ever been in love before, she replied: “I had to question myself when asked that question, which leads me to think that, no — I don’t think I have been in love.”

Anastasia is a property developer from Victoria. She’s passionate, determined and has worked her ass off to live a bougie life, so when she looks at potential suitors, she has high expectations. She won’t stand for any drama, gaslighting, lying, or insecure men who need validation from another woman. We love a gal who knows her worth!

The 32-year-old is a mum to a young daughter and has spent the last few years focused on her rather than dating.

“I had no interest in dating, I wanted to focus on my daughter and work and just didn’t feel the need to have a man around,” she said.

“I don’t like meeting people via social media, only if I’m out for dinner and meet in person but I am also quite a homebody.”

36-year-old Angela is a business owner and entrepreneur from Victoria. But while she’s had a lot of incredible business success throughout her life, she’s ready to become a mum.

She takes inspiration from her parents who have been in a loving marriage for 45 years and are still going strong. Now, she hopes to find that for herself.

Over the years, Angela admits that she’s had a lot of suitors but she just hasn’t found the right guy. But she’s still confident she has a lot to offer once the perfect fella comes along.

“I’m a mature yet fun-loving, adventurous partner. I’m also financially stable, independent, emotionally mature and I look 10 years younger,” she said with a laugh.

Angie is a make-up artist from Victoria who is hoping to meet her ideal travel partner. The 33-year-old is a bit of a nomad who loves moving around and keeping things interesting. After having an engagement fall through, she’s not willing to settle for just anyone.

While she hopes that her forever partner is emotionally intelligent and a good communicator, she also hopes that he looks kind of like her favourite celeb crush — Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

If any of the Bachie blokes are reading this, can I suggest a date idea with Angie? Take her to the Grevin Museum in Paris so she can marvel at his botched wax figure. That’ll go down a treat!!!!!!!

Looking at 25-year-old Brea‘s Instagram, it’s clear that she adores the outdoors. Currently living in her caravan as she works as a mining administrator, Brea can go wherever the wind takes her.

It’s perfect for the nomadic gal who loves nothing more than surfing, diving, fishing, boating and camping in her free time. The only thing missing is a partner to join her in the van.

Brea’s looking for someone who puts as much effort into the relationship as she does.

“I want to feel like they want me and that I’m not a burden on them,” she said.

“I also find it really unattractive if they are lazy and unmotivated or aggressive with a controlling nature.”

Caitlin loves romance. And thankfully, as a jewellery salesperson, she gets to be surrounded by love stories every single day. Now, she’s hoping for her own. The 25-year-old hates being single and is hoping to find someone who is as family-minded as she is.

It’ll be interesting to watch Caitlin approach the fellas during the premiere because she’s an adamant believer of love at first sight.

“Yes and if you say you don’t, go watch someone give birth and fall in love with their baby straight away or go look at some puppies and tell me it’s not love at first sight,” she said.

You know, Caitlin is making a pretty solid argument if you ask me.

Carla is a 23-year-old hairdresser from NSW. She’s strong-minded, independent and is comfortable speaking her mind in any situation — and she’s not afraid to stir the pot to get what she wants. On a show like The Bachelors, this is an absolute plus for me. Thank you for your service, Carla.

Anyway, although Carla is super career-driven, she’s never been in an official relationship and is hoping that she might find the right person on the show. She’s not looking for another situationship, Carla wants the real thing.

Chrystal may be great with numbers and data in her day job as an IT analyst but she’s got bigger dreams in the world of professional roller-skating. I’m begging, nay, pleading for her to roll in in a gown.

The 25-year-old is coming on The Bachelors to fulfil a lifelong dream.

“It’s a bucket list item of mine – I’m a person who really wants to experience everything in life and try new things!” she said.

“I’ve always loved watching The Bachelor and thought it would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to explore a romantic relationship and potentially end up with the right person.”

Dana currently works as a medical researcher but before she hit the workforce, she dropped out of school to focus on her dream of making it to the Olympics in snowboarding. I’m not too sure if she managed to make it to the Olympics but regardless I find competent snowboarders pretty impressive.

One time I managed to hit myself in the back of my neck with my snowboard while going down a run at Thredbo. That really puts it into perspective, hey?

Anyway, Dana has a pretty bittersweet reason for going on the show.



“I’ve moved to a few different countries and have never really felt at home in any of them until I found people who feel like home,” she said.

“I’m looking for someone to feel like home to me.”

29-year-old beauty therapist Ellie might just have one of the best Instagram handles of the bunch. Ocean Ellie. It’s like the band Ocean Alley? Geddit? No?

IG handles aside, Ellie is a WA-born gal who now resides in Byron Bay. It’s the perfect spot for her as she describes herself as a bit of a spiritual person.

When she told her close-knit family that she was going on the show, they were stoked.

“They are so excited for me and I have been told by more than one family member that ‘this was always going to happen to you’, because I have always loved watching The Bachelor and I am such a soppy, romantic girl,” she said.



Wholesome stuff!

Professional development specialist Evie is known for being the life of the party. It’s her goal to live every moment to its fullest and going on Bachie is certainly a good way to do that.

Evie says that she prefers “playing sports” over “idle gossip” which, in my opinion, is easier said than done. I love a cheeky match of backyard soccer but when someone says they have tea about someone I knew in high school, my brain lights up in ways I never thought possible.

But this is about Evie, not me. On the show, her main focus is finding someone she has chemistry with. And while she doesn’t believe in love at first sight, she’s hoping to have a “spark at first sight” with someone. I love that!!

Holly is an outgoing environmental scientist whose only solo pics on IG are snaps of her rock climbing so just for context, Holly is the gal on the right in the pic above.

The 27-year-old is the eldest child in her family and is naturally super independent. In the past, it caused some issues in relationships but she knows what she wants and is drawn to dudes who have a good sense of self like she does.

When she applied for the show, she admits her family were horrified.

“There were all the expected reactions, shock, horror and a lot of concern,” she said.



“However, they all came around and are very supportive of me and my decisions… I think!”

Okay so firstly, I’m OBSESSED with this costume. Jade looks incredible and I love a gal who takes dress-up parties seriously.

Anyway, Jade is an interior designer from Queensland who is always down to try new things. After becoming independent at 16, she’s proud of the life she’s built for herself and hopes to find someone open-minded and passionate to enrich it.

“I’m excited by life so I hope my next relationship is filled with lots of passion, giggles and adventures,” she says.

These quotes are so pure god bless.

I knew I recognised Kristen from somewhere! The 32-year-old is one of the country’s most popular tattoo artists absolutely slaying within the male-dominated industry. After turning her hobby into a career, she says she’s on the hunt for more hobbies to do in her precious free time.

While she was recently crowned as the best tattoo artist on the Gold Coast, her proudest achievement is her two little boys.

“My children are what I am most proud of. They have taught me true, unconditional love,” she said.

36-year-old Lana is a category manager who dreams of finding a partner who can keep life exciting and full of passion.

Her quest for a partner has been influenced by the love her parents shared. Her father passed when she was 18, and her mother chose to cherish his memory and not seek another partner. To Lana, this feels like proof that true love really does exist.

Lana is also a mum to a “beautiful, caring and sweet” little girl and loves being the hostess with the mostess when she can.

Lisa is an interior design student who loves to travel. I know that sounds like a cop-out, as I’ve never met anyone who doesn’t like travelling, but German-born Lisa has lived in Russia, England and now Australia with aspirations to explore the world as much as possible. She’s hoping to find a partner who loves jetsetting as much as she does.

The 23-year-old admits that she loves tall, dark and handsome men and will do whatever she can to get her fairytale ending.

“I believe there is a right person for everyone out there, we just have to find them,” she said.

I think 24-year-old Maddison‘s reason for going on The Bachelors is the most relatable of the bunch: “Dating in the real world is tragic.”

We hear ya, sis!!!!

Maddison is a straight-talking marketing specialist who doesn’t seem like she’ll put up with any bullshit from the dudes or the gals in the house. She reckons she’s single because guys her age aren’t looking for anything serious.

“I think in the past I’ve scared people off as I’m very upfront and tend to ask the bigger questions that some people may be uncomfortable answering at this age,” she explained.

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, there’s nothing hotter than a girl who knows what she wants.

Makenna is a PR manager from Queensland who runs her own PR agency. Pretty fkn impressive for a 25-year-old, hey?

Makenna’s biggest focus in a relationship is security and safety. After her parent’s separation, she wants a partner who she can have deep conversations and truly connect with.

She’s coming on The Bachelors in the hopes of having her own “meet cute” story because online dating sucks. That’s a huge mood and I really hope this happens for her.

Mel is an Indigenous mentor and poet from the Northern Territory who is dedicated to making a positive impact in the world. Her goal as a mentor within the Indigenous community is to help young women thrive.

As you’d expect from someone so dedicated in giving back, her love language is acts of service.

“I’m an acts of service kind of girl. I made two litres of fresh juice every day for my partner for about a year. Do you know how much produce that took?!” she joked.

The 35-year-old says shes drawn to creative people who are willing to open themselves to meaningful conversations.

27-year-old Natalie is a hardworking technical specialist in the mines, and I’m not entirely sure what that means but it sounds complicated. And it must be because girly-pop managed to secure a six-figure income straight out of uni. Ooooft, indeed.

But in love, she hasn’t been so lucky. Dedicated to finding someone exceptional, she’s yet to experience love.

“I’ve said, ‘I love you’ and meant it, but never been ‘in’ love. I think to love and be in love is different. To be ‘in love’ with someone is much deeper, it’s unconditional and lasts forever and I only want to say that and feel like that towards one person.”



Fingers crossed she’ll find her person on the show!!!

Nella is a single mum from NSW who loves travelling the world. Ever since she was 21, she’s been fulfilling her globetrotting dreams through her work as a flight attendant. The only downside of her job is that it makes dating pretty damn hard.

When she’s on land, you can find her hanging out with her eight-year-old son.

“Anything that makes my son happy makes me happy,” she said.

“We play video games mostly on Nintendo Switch, doing arts and crafts, he loves basketball so we shoot hoops when we can. I enjoy boxing training and playing tennis with my friends.”

Registered nurse Tabitha describes her love life as the plot of 27 Dresses. You know, that rom-com where Katherine Heigl is always the bridesmaid but never the bride?

“Everyone else around me seems to be finding the love of their life, getting married and having children,” she said.

“Yet, no matter how hard I’ve tried to find the one, I’m always the bridesmaid, never the bride. I’m ready to rewrite this story!”

This time around, the 27-year-old is hoping for a deeper, lasting connection. She’s open for love with both men and women too so fingers crossed she’ll vibe with someone in the mansion!

Yasemin is a model looking for a man who believes in chivalry. She wants to be wined, dined and treated like a princess.

Leaning on the traditional side, she’s not a fan of hookups and is hoping to find a long-term connection on the show. After all, she’s been a huge fan of The Bachelor since it kicked off.

“I have been a fan of the show ever since it first aired and I’ve seen some wonderful love stories blossom,” she said.

“I couldn’t think of a more perfect couple than Sam and Snezana. I want that kind of love. So pure and beautiful. I applied because I felt this magnetic pull to be on the show, so I thought why not give it a go?

“I’m ready for love, it’s just a matter of time to meet the one for me.”

And that’s it!



I can’t wait to see how this all pans out. Best of luck to the girlie-pops!



