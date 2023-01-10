We’re two (2) eps into the new season of The Bachelors and the bombshells are already starting to drop about our three fresh Bachies and the way their rose-laden journey is set to play out. Honestly can we not go a single day without new goss landing about these blokes?

The January 9 episode of the So Dramatic! podcast unloaded a whole smorgasbord of tea about our three Bachelors — Jed McIntosh, Felix Von Hofe and Thomas Malucelli — and the new season of the show. We’re talking partner swaps, aspiring influencers, behind-the-scenes secrets and scandals that would make Married At First Sight blush. There’s a lot going on.

The kettle’s freshly boiled for this piping hot tea so let’s get into it, shall we?

The Bachelors’ Baffling Back Stories

So Dramatic! host Megan Pustetto dished out delicious morsels of gossip about each of the bachelors and their lives outside of the reality show.

Thomas’ Pyramid Scheme Past

Apparently, Thomas is “high up” in a multi-level marketing company (read: pyramid scheme) called Isagenix, which flogs “weight-loss” products and diet supplements.

“He won the Isagenix IsaBody Challenge and got Isa-famous from that,” a source told the podcast.

“Then he went to America and won the Isa-Body challenge.”

We fact-checked this claim and yep, it’s all legit. Ol’ mate Tom won the inaugural global challenge back in 2019, netting him USD$50,000 (AUD$72,000) in prize money.

In his testimonials for the ~company~ he claimed that he’s been able to earn enough from Isagenix that he was about to drop back to working part-time in his restaurant, which definitely doesn’t sound like a scam whatsoever.

Jed’s MGK Online Shrine

While we all joke that Jed is the Kmart Anko version of Machine Gun Kelly, it seems we haven’t been too far off the mark. Rumour has it that the bottle-blonde Bachie had an online shrine for the pop-punk-rap star which seems to indicate that he actively wants to look like the bloke.

Pustetto said she came across his Pinterest board (ok so he’s also a Boomer mum, love that) which was littered with photos of the singer’s outfits and looks.

“In a folder of inspirational pics titled ‘Kim Stylist’ — and I’m guessing that is Kim the stylist from The Bachelor, as The Bachelor stylist’s name is Kim — this folder contained only images of Machine Gun Kelly,” she said.

“So it appears that he’s actively trying to look like him in every single way possible.

“He also had a folder titled ‘goals’ containing only images of women with tattoos.”

Mate. Maaaaate.

Apparently, there was also a folder called “wedding aesthetic” so perhaps that means he’s going to pop the question to whoever he winds up with at the end of the season.

One of the contestants reportedly told So Dramatic! that off-brand MGK Jed was “a straight-up mess” while filming the season and would routinely douse himself in Creed cologne. Sir, that shit retails at like $400 a bottle, what are you doing?

Apparently, he also has “offensive tattoos” on his legs so he wasn’t allowed to take his pants off on the show, which surely will make for some interesting viewing this season. I’m calling him Long Johns Jed from here on out.

Felix’s Fuckboy Reformation

Now onto our third Bachie Felix Von Hofe, whose appearance on The Bachelors has lit up the Aussie gossip oracle’s DMs like a Christmas tree.

Someone gave So Dramatic! the heads up that Felix’s party boy history will likely bring a bunch of women out of the woodwork with tales of his notorious hoon history. Like clockwork, the messages started rolling in.

Women have claimed he’s been a ladies man since before his time on the show and would frequent the apps like a dating demon before COVID shut the parties down.

Depsite his lothario ways, it seems Felix is the counter-weight in the trio of Bachie dips — at least for now. A former co-worker said he “seems like a nice guy” who has never said anything controversial while working as a sports broadcaster. The man knows when he should shut up, which is a low bar but pretty fkn refreshing.

How The Mansion Dynamic Works With All The Gals

You’d imagine the Bachelor Mansion must be packed like sardines with the extended cast this year, right? It seems that’s pretty close to the truth with the behind-the-scenes tea that alleged contestants spilled to So Dramatic!

Apparently the women had to split into groups of 10 and all sleep together in bunk beds in the mansion. Sounds more like a high school camp than a reality show to us but you gotta do what works for the show.

“We got to choose our rooms and got to sleep in the room with whoever we wanted to,” an unnamed source told the podcast.

“The girls who were with different Bachelors could also bunk together and as some girls were getting eliminated, some girls were moving around to other rooms. There were no set rules, really.”

The Fantasy Suites Are Just That: A Fantasy

Sadly — and kinda surprisingly — those “fantasy suites” available for Bachies and contestants to have sleepovers were apparently not even used this season because the blokes weren’t keen on them.

“Fantasy suites got canned, it didn’t happen, the guys opted out,” a source claimed to the podcast.

“Unsure why they’ve continued to hype it up because none of them were comfortable with it so they didn’t do it in the end. They were given the option but all of them declined.”

Apparently some of the gals were keen to use the fantasy suites — which reportedly included sex toys — but the fellas still weren’t into it.

Unreal that potential root rat behaviour was passed up for this season of The Bachelors but if the vibe’s not right then don’t force it. Actually sounds kinda… healthy?

There Are Some Actors In The Mansion

It’s almost no surprise that this year’s Bachelors cast is riddled with small-time actors and people sniffing out an influencer career or social media clout, especially when we’re working with three lots of gals for our multiple men.

We’ve gone into detail about all the contestants who have a background in acting and are keen to kick off their post-Bachelor life with bulk likes and a boosted follower account, so dig in at your pleasure.

There might be some familiar faces in this season from other shows like First Dates and Married At First Sight as well as bigger blockbusters like The Great Gatsby. Not just people you’ve seen posing at Icebergs or Rae’s or whatever other hot spot the Insta influencers are flocking to these days.

The Realities Of Partner-Swapping

Apparently another first for the franchise wasn’t really taken up by anyone on this season of The Bachelors: partner-swapping. While it’s been a hot topic for shows like MAFS and Bachelor In Paradise, it’s been revealed that only one swap happens between the gals and the Bachelors.

“Only one woman swapped Bachelors the whole time — it was Jasmine,” a source told So Dramatic!

“She swapped from Jed to Thomas at the third rose ceremony. All the girls were too scared to switch because all the guys had said earlier that they were happy with the girls they got and weren’t wanting to swap or steal.”

Right, glad we’re doing this then.

A Villian Emerges

There’s only one name on everyone’s lips when it comes to the villian of this year’s Bachelor season: Tash.

Multiple sources told So Dramatic! that Tash is the surefire antagonist this year and claimed that she was the “main drama stirrer” who kicked off multiple fights in the mansion.

“She did not give a shit about anything,” an anon source said.

“She’s super feisty and would call out all the girls. She questioned people as well. She could be nice and had her friends in there but you didn’t want to get on her bad side.”

Excuse me while we invest in bulk popcorn for the remainder of her time in the Bachie mansion.

And A Boyfriend Too?

One of the gals in the mix this year, Jess, was in a polyamorous relationship with a man on the outside during filming, which is eventually explained in her backstory on the show.

But the spiciest part is that the outsider boyfriend apparently appears on the show multiple times, in what’s surely an Aussie franchise first.

“He actually appears on the show more than just the backstory bit,” a source claimed to the podcast.

“He’s in the finale and he also makes a number of other appearances on the show.”

This has thrown us backwards off our chairs and apparently threw a bunch of the gals for a loop, too.

Cannot wait to see how that one turns out.

Oh God, There’s Another OnlyFans Scandal Brewing

Just when we thought we were done with this nonsense after MAFS, there are big rumours that another scandal involving OnlyFans is in the pipeline for this season of The Bachelors.

So Dramatic! revealed that Jasmine couldn’t shut up about her OnlyFans account while in the mansion but didn’t want the Bachelors to find out. That’s the biggest reality TV smoking gun if ever we’ve heard one.

Lo and behold, her open secret is mentioned in front of the blokes at a cocktail party by another contestant and all hell breaks loose. Apparently, this one gal has pretty loose lips and spilled the beans about Jess’ poly relationships, too. Bloody hell, babe.

That’s merely scratching the surface of all the spicy tea ahead of us on this season of The Bachelors so we’ll be watching with bated breath to see just how many of these claims come to fruition.

The Bachelors airs at 7.30pm Monday to Wednesday on Channel 10 and 10Play and you can keep up with our recaps all season.