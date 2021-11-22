Remember the days when reality TV contracts were private items that us fans could only dream of getting our mitts on? It left us wondering what the hell went on in those documents, especially for The Bachelor / The Bachelorette.

Well, those days are long gone, mates, and may I add: A-fucking-men!

The latest episode of the So Dramatic! podcast features deets about the final two The Bachelorette contestants’ contracts and apparently they’re more iron clad (and lucrative!) than any Bachie contract in the past.

According to host Megan Pustetto, the powers that be in Bachie land have added an addendum to the contestants’ already super strict contract to avoid further spoilers being leaked.

An anonymous Bachie source told Pustetto that the new contract’s rules are the most strict they’ve ever been.

“The top two had to sign another NDA on top of the ones they had already signed and it had a lot more terms and conditions and penalties in it,” the sneaky source said. “They also got paid another bonus on top to sign it and to keep quiet.”

Wanna talk actual dollarydoos now? Well, for Jimmy Nicholson‘s season of The Bachelor, the top two copped $3000 to keep it zipped. For Brooke Blurton‘s season, however, the winner got an additional retainer of $1000 a week on top of the $3K to cover time off work and the inconvenience of not being able to live a normal life during the season, which is v. fair.

The contract also stipulates that the final two must batten down the hatches and not do things like, ya know, party pash ex Bachie contestants at public venues like *someone*.

As a special treat for following the rules, all contestants have reportedly been promised a coveted blue tick on Instagram. Which is probably the main reason why most of these peeps signed up anyway, let’s be real.

The Bachelorette continues on Wednesday night at 7:30pm on Ten.