So ya know how this year The Bachelor Australia implemented a strict new clause in the contestant contracts in which the stars will receive a $5,000 bonus if they avoid spoilers?

Welp, a bunch of naughty contestants broke the rules and it’s been rumoured they received some penalties for their behaviour, and now we finally know what those penalties were.

Daily Mail Australia previously reported that Stephanie Lynch lost her $5K bonus over *that* scandalous social media romp.

ICYMI: The day before her Bachie eviction aired, Stephanie went rogue and created a finsta (fake Instagram).

In one post, she revealed that her time on The Bachelor was over, writing: “Ssgl out tonight. Thanks for all ur love & support over the last month!”

To add insult to injury, as the episode was airing, she shared footage from her Bachie viewing party, which quite a few of her mates attended. Including Clare Lange who appeared on Locky Gilbert’s season.

Stephanie’s friends cheered as they watched her dramatic exit from the mansion, in one of the videos posted to the illicit account.

In another vid, she and her mates can be seen flipping the bird to a Jimmy Nicholson cardboard cutout. It was quite the shitshow at the time, lemme tell ya!

An insider connected to Warner Bros. told Daily Mail Australia that Lynch was recently informed that she would not be receiving her “one-off performance bonus” for breaching her contract because of the videos/account/her actions.

Another insider has since come forward with more goss on the penalties, revealing to the publication that not one, not two, not even three, but FOUR contestants from Jimmy’s season were “penalised” for breaking the rules.

Their punishment? Well, first up, they did not receive the coveted blue tick on Instagram that they would have received had they followed the rules.

The insider added that at least three contestants also had to forego the $5,000 bonus, not just Stephanie, and one unnamed contestant ticked producers off so much that they have now been banned from appearing in any potential Bachelor spin-offs (like Bachelor In Paradise, when that eventually cops a reboot).

So yeah, fucking hell… Was it really worth it, girls? Did it for the ‘gram, I guess.

Interestingly, a few of the gals recently went back and edited some of the captions of the posts that were shared on their accounts on their behalf by the Bachie producers while they were in the mansion. The disgruntled contestants changed the captions from clean, producer-approved sentences to an absolute roasting of the show.

The timing of it all is certainly interesting, isn’t it? The ladies receive their penalties for breaking the rules, then when they have nothing to lose, they go on an IG rampage?

Coincidence? Doubtful.

